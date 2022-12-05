Handmade gifts send good holiday vibes

Are you struggling to find a unique gift for someone?

Would you like to give a fun gift to teachers or neighbors that won't break the bank?

The last thing you probably want to do is spend money on a gift that's going to sit unused. Consider spending an afternoon hand crafting some of your holiday gifts this year.

Giving a handmade gift lets the receiver know how much you care because you chose to put your time into creating something just for them.

Here are six reasons you should consider giving DIY holiday gifts a try this year.

1. Handmade gifts are unique

2. Handmade gifts are personal

3. Handmade gifts show love

4. Handmade gifts are fun to make

5. Handmade gifts are cost-effective

6. Handmade gifts are thoughtful

We made five hand-crafted gifts that were relatively simple and they all put a smile on the recipients' faces. We made a couple of each of the craft ideas, which kept the per gift cost down. Each of the items we created individually cost $10 or less.

Hopefully one or more of these ideas will be perfect for someone on your gift-giving list. Happy Holidays!