Handmade gifts send good holiday vibes

Are you struggling to find a unique gift for someone?

Would you like to give a fun gift to teachers or neighbors that won't break the bank?

The last thing you probably want to do is spend money on a gift that's going to sit unused. Consider spending an afternoon hand crafting some of your holiday gifts this year.  

Giving a handmade gift lets the receiver know how much you care because you chose to put your time into creating something just for them. 

Here are six reasons you should consider giving DIY holiday gifts a try this year.

1. Handmade gifts are unique

2. Handmade gifts are personal

3. Handmade gifts show love

4. Handmade gifts are fun to make

5. Handmade gifts are cost-effective

6. Handmade gifts are thoughtful

We made five hand-crafted gifts that were relatively simple and they all put a smile on the recipients' faces. We made a couple of each of the craft ideas, which kept the per gift cost down. Each of the items we created individually cost $10 or less.

Hopefully one or more of these ideas will be perfect for someone on your gift-giving list. Happy Holidays!

Holiday craft ideas

Holiday lights: Personalized photo candle another way to display fond memories
Momaha

Holiday lights: Personalized photo candle another way to display fond memories

  • KILEY CRUSE
Any time you can personalize a gift it makes it all the more special. Adding a photo to a candle is a sure to put a smile on the receiver's face.

Cold days, warm hands: Reusable handwarmers an easy, useful winter craft
Momaha

Cold days, warm hands: Reusable handwarmers an easy, useful winter craft

  • KILEY CRUSE
While these reusable handwarmers were made using a sewing machine, I can assure you that only very basic sewing skills are required!

Root beer reindeer gift will make them shout with glee
Momaha

Root beer reindeer gift will make them shout with glee

  • KILEY CRUSE
Root beer reindeer are a delightful, smile-inducing gift for just about anyone.

Happiness by the cupful: Hand-painted mugs a useful, thoughtful gift
Momaha

Happiness by the cupful: Hand-painted mugs a useful, thoughtful gift

  • KILEY CRUSE
You don't have to be an artist to put a smile on someone's face with their morning coffee.

Oh Christmas Tea: DIY project a warm and tasty gift
Momaha

Oh Christmas Tea: DIY project a warm and tasty gift

  • KILEY CRUSE
Tea lovers are sure to ooh and aah over this adorable DIY gift. 

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

