Happiness by the cupful: Hand-painted mugs a useful, thoughtful gift

You don't have to be an artist to put a smile on someone's face with their morning coffee.

This craft is great for all ages. All you need is glass paint and a little imagination. Dollar-store mugs make this an inexpensive craft as you can paint quite a few mugs with a bottle or two of paint.

Package the mug with some coffee, hot chocolate or cider mix and you have the perfect seasonal gift.

Painted mug

Enamel glass paint

Solid-colored coffee mug

Paint brushes

Washi tape

Rubbing alcohol

1. Wash the mug. Just prior to painting, wipe the surface with rubbing alcohol to remove any oils.

2. Paint any design on the mugs. You don't want paint to get near the rim as it's not recommended it touch liquids. For younger children (or messy painters) use painters tape or washi tape to cover the rim to ¼-inch down from the rim. For a geometric pattern, add thin washi tape to the surface and remove it once the paint is dry.

3. Once you are done painting, allow the mug to dry per the instructions on the paint bottles.

4. To make the paint top-rack dishwasher safe, put the mug in a cold oven. Turn on the oven to the temperature on the paint bottle. Bake according to the paint manufacturer’s directions. Allow the mug to cool completely before removing it from the oven.

Pro tip: Look at the instructions on the back of the paint bottles. We had multiple brands that required different baking temperatures so we put paints with similar curing instructions on a mug together.

Note: After running through the dishwasher on the top rack, our mugs came out unscathed. When we purposefully tried to scratch them, the FolkArt brand paints seemed to hold up slightly better than DecoArt brand.