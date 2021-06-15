Have a fidgety kid? Here are some ways parents can help

So my husband and I sat down to discuss ways we can help him learn to manage this behavior before he starts school in the fall. I’m sure he’s not miserable; I’m sure he doesn’t even realize that he’s doing it. But we want to be able to help him take that pent up energy and put it to good use. We also plan to bring it up with his pediatrician at his 5-year-old checkup later this summer.

But until then, here’s what we’ve been doing and I think it’s helping.

1. Try not to point it out, and if we have to, make sure we don't make him feel bad. If he’s twisting his shirt up, I’ll take his hands and talk to him. We do the same if those fingers are up his nose. I don’t want to turn it into an ordeal. We started to point it out and tell him to stop, but I don’t want to make him feel bad or like he’s doing something wrong.