Have a fidgety kid? Here are some ways parents can help

My youngest is, in a word, fidgety.
He's always twirling his hair in between his fingers, twisting the bottom hem of his shirts, sticking his fingers in his nose or just hopping around. The kid is always moving. He constantly fidgets.
I’m not quite sure when it happened. Or maybe he’s always been this way and I’m just now really noticing it. As a parent who suffers from anxiety, my first thought is, of course, is something wrong? Is he anxious? Does he have ADHD? What can I do?
But then I remember: He’s 4.
I have yet to meet a kid that age or younger who can sit still for long periods of time. And Elliott can definitely sit still when he wants. He can focus on the task at hand, such as looking at books, coloring, doing a puzzle or watching a movie.
But when he has nothing to do? He fidgets.
Our oldest son, Sam, wasn't really fidgety, but he was active. He rarely sat down. He always had to be playing with something. At Elliott's age, he loved building Legos and doing puzzles. But I don't remember him doing some of the more "nervous" fidgeting habits that I see Elliott doing.
I won’t lie: It drives me nuts. Maybe it’s because he makes me nervous watching him. But it’s more likely that I just don’t love the knots in his hair from the twisting, the stretching of his shirts or his dirty fingers in his nose. (Side note: It’s so hard to keep a 4-year-old’s hands clean.)
So my husband and I sat down to discuss ways we can help him learn to manage this behavior before he starts school in the fall. I’m sure he’s not miserable; I’m sure he doesn’t even realize that he’s doing it. But we want to be able to help him take that pent up energy and put it to good use. We also plan to bring it up with his pediatrician at his 5-year-old checkup later this summer.
But until then, here’s what we’ve been doing and I think it’s helping.
1. Try not to point it out, and if we have to, make sure we don't make him feel bad. If he’s twisting his shirt up, I’ll take his hands and talk to him. We do the same if those fingers are up his nose. I don’t want to turn it into an ordeal. We started to point it out and tell him to stop, but I don’t want to make him feel bad or like he’s doing something wrong.
2. Spend more one-on-one time with him. With working from home, doing remote learning and just generally trying to survive this last year, we've been around our kids all the time, somewhat strangely meaning spending one-on-one time with our kids hasn’t been a high priority. But we’ve realized if we can sit and play with Elliott — whether it’s letting him “cook” for us, drawing with him or doing a puzzle — he fidgets so much less. It’s taking his mind away from doing it and giving him something else to focus on. He loves hanging out with us.
3. Purchase fidget toys. My in-laws gave us a fidget spinner for Elliott to use. We also purchased a fidget popper for him, which he loves. We allow him to take both with us wherever we go in case he gets bored while we're out and about, and even let him play with them a bit in bed. While they're both fun and help keep his attention, they're also really calming. We find these have been the best things to help with Elliott’s fidgeting.
4. Be active. We try to get Elliott outside a lot. He rarely ever fidgets when he’s playing outside. We give the boys ample time to ride bikes and scooters, color with chalk, play on our playground and go for walks. Plus, a healthy dose of vitamin D is a great way to help him fall asleep better at night.
5. Love him unconditionally — fidgeting and all. We’re not going to solve this fidget thing overnight. We know it’ll take a little time, dedication and just growing up a little and maturing out of it. But maybe he’ll just always be a little bit of a fidgety kid. If so, that’s OK. Above all, we just want him to be happy. We want him to learn how to cope with being bored or anxious in healthy ways instead of forming not-so-great habits.
It’ll definitely make brushing his hair after bath a lot easier, and help his clothes last a little longer.