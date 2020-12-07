Have leftover craft paper? Use them to make these adorable gift tags

These tags are so simple, so easy that even the most DIY-challenged can have fun. Pull out your scrapbooking stash and start creating!

Scrap Paper Gift Tags

Supplies:

• Solid colored craft paper

• Patterned craft paper

• Scissors

• Paper cutter

• Hole punch

• Ribbon

• Foam adhesive dots

• Shape paper punches, optional

• Brown marker or a pen

Directions:

1. Using a paper cutter, trim solid colored craft paper into rectangles. (Ours are 2-by-3¼ inches.)

2. Snip the corners off the short sides of the rectangle. Use hole punch to make a hole at top center of the tag.

3. Cut out triangles from patterned paper. (Ours are 1½-by-2 inches tall.)

4. Use foam adhesive dots to attach triangles (trees) to the tag.