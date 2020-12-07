Have leftover craft paper? Use them to make these adorable gift tags

These tags are so simple, so easy that even the most DIY-challenged can have fun. Pull out your scrapbooking stash and start creating!
Scrap Paper Gift Tags
Supplies:
• Solid colored craft paper
• Patterned craft paper
• Scissors
• Paper cutter
• Hole punch
• Ribbon
• Foam adhesive dots
• Shape paper punches, optional
• Brown marker or a pen
Directions:
1. Using a paper cutter, trim solid colored craft paper into rectangles. (Ours are 2-by-3¼ inches.)
2. Snip the corners off the short sides of the rectangle. Use hole punch to make a hole at top center of the tag.
3. Cut out triangles from patterned paper. (Ours are 1½-by-2 inches tall.)
4. Use foam adhesive dots to attach triangles (trees) to the tag.
5. Decorate further with shape punches. We used a star for the top of the tree and a heart. Another idea is to tie tiny bows to the tree.
6. Using marker, draw a trunk on the tree. Optionally, use a pen to write a holiday-inspired word in place of the trunk. We used “merry.”
7. String a ribbon through the punched hole.
***
This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!