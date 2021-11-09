Having kids old enough to trick-or-treat alone was a Halloween game changer for this mom

My husband, Zach, and I have entered a new season of life with our five kids.

For the last 14 years of parenting, we have dutifully dressed up our babies, toddlers, littles and big kids in Halloween costumes. We spent hours every Halloween doing their hair and makeup, and making sure they had all the accessories they would eventually hand over to us to carry while trick or treating.

Then we’d parade them around entire neighborhoods while their bags of candy got heavier and heavier. Eventually, we just carried everything home — the accessories, the candy and the kids.

We've put in our dues. We did our best. We made memories and gave the kids all we could. But now we're tired.

With a teen and two very capable babysitting tweens, Zach and I felt confident that this year we could let the kids could go out on their own. They didn’t need us anymore — which is great because Halloween is tough with kids.

We’ve faced frigid weather, unseasonal heat, rain, snow, sleet and even blooming appendicitis one year. We ended up in the ER the next morning so my husband could have an emergency appendectomy. But, by golly, we got through Halloween night for the kids.