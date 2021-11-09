Having kids old enough to trick-or-treat alone was a Halloween game changer for this mom

My husband, Zach, and I have entered a new season of life with our five kids.
For the last 14 years of parenting, we have dutifully dressed up our babies, toddlers, littles and big kids in Halloween costumes. We spent hours every Halloween doing their hair and makeup, and making sure they had all the accessories they would eventually hand over to us to carry while trick or treating.
Then we’d parade them around entire neighborhoods while their bags of candy got heavier and heavier. Eventually, we just carried everything home — the accessories, the candy and the kids.
We've put in our dues. We did our best. We made memories and gave the kids all we could. But now we're tired.
With a teen and two very capable babysitting tweens, Zach and I felt confident that this year we could let the kids could go out on their own. They didn’t need us anymore — which is great because Halloween is tough with kids.
We’ve faced frigid weather, unseasonal heat, rain, snow, sleet and even blooming appendicitis one year. We ended up in the ER the next morning so my husband could have an emergency appendectomy. But, by golly, we got through Halloween night for the kids.
One year, we had to deal with a whining almost-2-year-old who could hardly lift his full pumpkin full of candy but absolutely refused to let someone else carry it. It took us an entire hour to go around one block because he was bound and determined to walk the entire thing, dragging his pumpkin full of candy he couldn’t even eat behind him.
Over the years, we’ve had friends over to our house and hosted extravagant parties. We’ve been invited to friends’ houses and showed up with a trunk full of costumes, plastic weapons and a caboodle of makeup. We’ve stressed about getting out early enough and home early enough so bedtime wasn’t a nightmare. We’ve had amazing Halloweens where all the kids got along and were the best of friends, and we’ve had terrible nights where they fought, yelled or cried the whole time.
But this year was different. This year, instead of trick-or-treating with our kids, we made plans for the Halloween event we’ve been waiting 14 years for — the fire pit in the driveway.
Throughout our long evenings of trick-or-treating, we would inevitably run into these fire pit houses all over the neighborhood — where the parents are bundled up in cold-weather gear, huddled around a blazing fire and adult beverages in hand. They happily handed out candy to the kiddos, but we saw the look of pity in their eyes whenever they looked at us. They’d reached the next level of parenting — and they knew it.
This year was it for us though. We’d finally made it. And I have to be honest, it absolutely lived up to the hype.
I simmered hot apple cider and cinnamon sticks all day. I grabbed an extra bottle of Fireball on my way home from church. Zach moved cars around and dutifully brought our comfiest outdoor seating to the driveway. A couple of years ago, we replaced our metal fire pit in the backyard for a stone one built into our patio, but we saved the portable metal one just for Halloween.
The whole holiday turned out to be everything I knew it could be. We sat there all night, barely warm under our layers of warm clothes and piled blankets, living our best life. The kids invited a ton of friends over and a buddy system was engineered for the littles. Then we released them into the night while we hung back, happily handing out candy and sipping piping hot beverages.
We loved seeing the parade of costumed kids tromp up our driveway, directly to where I was holding the bowl of candy. We wished everyone a "Happy Halloween" from the comfort of our cozy Adirondack chairs. We scooted closer to the fire when necessary and refilled our drinks at our leisure.
Most of all, we tried our best not to look on with pity at all the parents juggling bags of candy, finicky accessories, wagons, strollers and screaming toddlers. To those parents, I say this: "Your day will come, too. One day, they’ll be big enough to run the neighborhood and you’ll have earned your spot around the fire."
And it will be glorious.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.