Health expert offers tips for parents to keep their kids safe as schools reopen

The Sacramento Bee checked in with Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious disease at UC Davis Children's Hospital, to identify ways students and staff can remain safe and healthy on school campus.

Blumberg, who said UC Davis has seen an influx of young COVID patients since July, stresses the importance of masks and vaccinations for those who are eligible.

"Vaccination is the best protection against COVID," he said. "If your child is old enough, then that's the first thing to protect your child and to also protect the family." The delta variant is twice as infectious as previous COVID-19 strands, Blumberg said.

While rare, breakthrough infections can still occur, but the vast majority are mild and among the unvaccinated.

Here's more advice for parents whose children are returning to school campuses:

WEAR YOUR MASKS IN SCHOOL

"That's the second line of defense," he said. "It can be an added layer for vaccinated individuals."

Blumberg said children should wear masks indoors, and if they cannot physically distance outdoors, they should also wear masks then too.