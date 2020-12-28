Healthcare moms and dads: I see you and you deserve a standing ovation

Can we all just stop what we are doing and give a standing ovation to the moms and dads working in healthcare during this pandemic? They are the backbone to the healthcare industry and are managing these unprecedented times with grace (even though many are struggling to balance it all.)
I especially want to praise those men and women working in long term care. I have a unique perspective. In the past, I have worked as an ICU nurse and as a hospitalist, caring for the sickest patients where every decision is life or death. I have cared for acutely ill patients with illnesses similar to COVID-19 and I know firsthand how physically taxing it is to care for just one patient that had to be laid on their stomach while being sedated and on a ventilator to improve their breathing, let alone several in one day due to COVID-19. For the last six years, my job has taken me into the long term care facilities and nursing homes at the bedside of those patients affected by chronic illness who are dependent on caregivers for bathing, positioning and feeding. The nurses and caregivers in long term care facilities inspired me to write this blog.
Working in a nursing home is often a thankless job. Some may say even more so during this pandemic. But there are so many rock star nurses and nursing assistants who continue to show up daily to care for these patients who are dependent on them despite the risks of contracting COVID-19. The nursing home population is among the most vulnerable in our community. Most are elderly or disabled. Each one of them has a unique story. They are our grandparents, our veterans, our teachers, some are even retired nurses or doctors.
As the hospitals are at capacity, regulations on who can be discharged to the skilled nursing facilities following a COVID-19 hospitalization are changing. In long term care, all staff and residents are now being tested twice a week in an attempt to reduce the chances of an outbreak in the facility. The emotional strain each and every test has is high. Staff members wonder, “Did I expose my residents or my family?”
I personally know these working moms and dads, nurses who agree to get tested twice a week to reduce transmission between work and home. These nurses who work a full 12-hour shift and come home, strip off their contaminated clothing at the door to reduce transmission into their home. I have personally witnessed nurses who have contracted the virus and are quarantined, yet still call their facilities to check on their residents and staff and do their job duties while being sick at home.
I am one of the many working parents who carry the extra burden of transmission risk while also balancing children at home on e-learning. I know nurses working the COVID halls and living away from their families in a hotel until their shifts on the COVID hall are over. Nurses have sent me photos of themselves with pressure ulcers on their noses from the N95 respirator masks at the end of their shift, just like those working the hospital units. The mental strain of ever-changing regulations and ever-changing quarantine statuses within the buildings is something you can’t understand unless you work in long term care.
To all the doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, administrators, nurses, nursing assistants, unit secretaries, dietary staff, therapists, house keepers — and anyone I may have forgotten — THANK YOU! You deserve a special round of applause for showing up every single day for your residents. Thank you for all you’re continuing to do. You deserve to know how important you are!
***
Nicole Dyer, an Omaha native, is a nurse practitioner who works in long term care facilities in Nebraska, serving patients who have wounds and other skin issues. She has a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and has spent her career serving the elderly and disabled populations. She is a wife and mother of five children, three girls and two boys. Nicole loves spending time with her family and is passionate about inspiring, encouraging and healing through the human connection and the art of nursing. She can be contacted on Linkedin at Dr. Nicole Dyer or via email Dr.NicoleDyerDNP@gmail.com.