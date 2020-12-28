Healthcare moms and dads: I see you and you deserve a standing ovation

Can we all just stop what we are doing and give a standing ovation to the moms and dads working in healthcare during this pandemic? They are the backbone to the healthcare industry and are managing these unprecedented times with grace (even though many are struggling to balance it all.)

I especially want to praise those men and women working in long term care. I have a unique perspective. In the past, I have worked as an ICU nurse and as a hospitalist, caring for the sickest patients where every decision is life or death. I have cared for acutely ill patients with illnesses similar to COVID-19 and I know firsthand how physically taxing it is to care for just one patient that had to be laid on their stomach while being sedated and on a ventilator to improve their breathing, let alone several in one day due to COVID-19. For the last six years, my job has taken me into the long term care facilities and nursing homes at the bedside of those patients affected by chronic illness who are dependent on caregivers for bathing, positioning and feeding. The nurses and caregivers in long term care facilities inspired me to write this blog.