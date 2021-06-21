Healthy, refreshing summer snacks for kids

Kids play hard in the summer, so take advantage of those times they are sweaty and hungry to feed them something nutritious and refreshing.
On hot days, my kids are so eagerly anticipating a snack outside under our blue-striped umbrella, they are more open to trying different foods.
I always have at least two food groups in every snack to help balance carbs, fat and protein, and I make sure to have plenty for the neighbor kids, too.
Serve these snacks with water. Sugary beverages will only take away from the natural sweetness of these well-balanced snacks, and add unnecessary calories that even active kids do not need.
» Frozen grapes and yogurt. The sweet, icy crunch of the grapes mixed with the creamy yogurt, frozen or not, is always a hit on a stifling hot day.
» Watermelon sticks with Greek yogurt dip. Mix a little brown sugar into plain, low-fat Greek yogurt and put two tablespoons in the bottom of small, plastic cups. Cut watermelon into thin sticks for dipping and put them upright into the cups of yogurt. This gives a new, fun presentation for watermelon and a powerful punch of protein to go with it.
» Smoothie Popsicles. Popsicle molds cost very little and can be used a lot at home. Blend up your favorite smoothie recipe, pour into the molds, and freeze for a hot, summer day. Milk- and yogurt-based smoothies with fruit will ensure this snack meets the two food group requirement.
» Waffle sundaes. Take small waffle bowls, fill them with low-fat flavored yogurt and top with chopped fruit of your choice. Make them extra special by toasting a few tablespoons of sweetened, flaked coconut in the oven and sprinkling on top of each sundae. This is a fun one for kids to assemble. Set out the ingredients, and let them build their own sundae combinations.
» Frozen pudding cups. Remember those small plastic cups we used for the watermelon? This time, mix up two of your favorite instant pie and pudding mixes with milk as directed on the box, layer the flavors in each plastic cup, and freeze for about 3 hours. Top with a few slices of strawberries or bananas before serving.
» Frozen yogurt parfaits. Top ½ scoops of low-fat frozen yogurt with chopped fruit and granola, or layer yogurt, granola and fruit in a tall glass for a pretty presentation. Top with a small spray of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry, and the kids will think you are the best mom ever.
» Frozen fudge banana pops. Peel and cut two bananas in half, slide onto Popsicle sticks and freeze on a baking sheet lined with wax paper for 2 hours. Place 1/3 cup of hot fudge, at room temperature, in a shallow dish. Cover bananas with hot fudge, sprinkle with a light coating of granola, and return to the baking sheet to refreeze for two more hours. Let stand about five minutes before serving.
Fruity Yogurt Ice Pops
Ingredients:
• 2 cups (16 ounces) strawberry yogurt
• 1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 2 to 3 drops red food coloring, optional
Directions:
1. In a food processor or blender, combine the yogurt, pineapple, honey and food coloring if desired; cover and process until smooth.
2. Pour cupfuls into 10 plastic molds or 3-ounce paper cups; top with holders or insert wooden sticks. Freeze until firm, about 8 hours or overnight. Yield: 10 servings.
Recipe courtesy of Taste of Home
Chocolate-Covered Bananas
Ingredients:
• 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
• 6 popsicle sticks or wooden skewers
• 2 bananas, peeled and cut crosswise into thirds
• 1/3 cup coarsely chopped salted peanuts
Directions:
1. Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over (not in) a pan of gently simmering water. Stir just until melted.
2. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Insert a popsicle stick in one end of each banana piece. Dip banana, one piece at a time, in chocolate, spooning on additional chocolate to cover.
3. Sprinkle each banana with peanuts, and set on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm, 20 minutes, or up to 3 days.
Recipe courtesy of MarthaStewart.com
Raspberries & Cream Ice Pops
Supplies:
• 1 pound (4 cups) raspberries
• 2/3 cup simple syrup (recipe follows)
• ½ cup heavy cream
Directions:
1. Purée the raspberries in a food processor or smash with a potato masher.
2. Transfer them to a bowl or measuring pitcher with a pouring spout and add the simple syrup. Stir well and taste; significant seasonal variation in raspberries means the sweetness of your mixture may need tweaking. Add the cream and stir very, very minimally. The swirl effect in the finished pop is an aesthetic (and gustatory) effect really worth trying to achieve, and the act of pouring the cream into the molds will do a lot to homogenize the mixture, so don’t overmix it.
3. Pour the mixture into your ice pop molds, leaving a little bit of room at the top for the mixture to expand. Insert sticks and freeze until solid, 4 to 5 hours. Unmold and transfer to plastic bags for storage or serve at once. Make 10 pops.
Simple Syrup
Ingredients:
• 2/3 cup organic cane sugar
• 2/3 cup water
Directions:
1. Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is transparent. Turn off the heat and let cool.
2. Add any spices before the mixture starts to simmer; add any herbs only after you’ve turned off the heat. Store plain and infused syrups in sealed containers in the fridge. Makes 1 cup.
Recipe courtesy of “People’s Pops: 55 Recipes for Ice Pops, Shave Ice, and Boozy Pops From Brooklyn’s Coolest Pop Shop.”