Heidi Stevens: Anti-mask grown-ups obscure every lesson we ought to teach kids about a pandemic

Heed the science. The stuff you learn in school, yes. But also the stuff that identifies the raging wildfires, massive floods, shrinking mountains, melting glaciers and natural disasters of unprecedented magnitude as consequences of a warming Earth. We need kids’ wise, young minds to help us solve this crisis.

Front-line workers are heroes. Signs in windows and Super Bowl commercials said as much, but footage of health care workers ducking a barrage of insults from anti-maskers speaks awfully loud.

My behavior affects your well-being; your behavior affects mine. It’s why I can’t hop in a car and drive home drunk. Or speed down the highway at 95 miles per hour. Or walk into a kindergarten class and light a cigarette. My freedoms don’t trump someone else’s right to live.

We learn as we go. This is true of a pandemic, and it’s true of life. We make missteps. We take paths that lead to dead ends. We consider new evidence as it becomes available. We calibrate. It wasn’t so long ago that a lot of us were sanitizing our bananas. Now we know better.

We should never stop searching for the truest, clearest path — the one informed by facts and compassion. The moment requires both.

My fondest hope is we survive this pandemic with our humanity intact. Our kids are watching to see how that’s done — and how it’s not.