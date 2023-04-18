Some of us may not be huge fans of buzzing bees but they play a crucial role in food and plant production and are extremely beneficial to the ecosystem. If you’d like to attract more pollinators to your garden, building a bee hotel can be a fun and worthwhile weekend project.

One of the most basic principles behind bee hotels is to create small round spaces for them to crawl into. This could be pieces of bamboo, hallow reeds or purchased bee house tubes.

Another simple idea is to drill small holes into fallen branches or pieces of untreated wood. This can be done using an electric drill. The holes can be a variety of depths as different depths will work for different species. They will be safe spaces in which insects can lay their eggs.

If you’re hoping to attract bees, you should hang your bug hotel facing south or southeast. It’s important for it to receive around seven hours of sunshine a day.

Not only is this bug hotel idea a great garden activity for kids, but it will help teach your little ones about the importance of wildlife.

Bee Hotel

Using ¾-inch thick cedar or other rot-resistant wood, cut the following pieces:

top: 5½-by-5½-inch

bottom: 5½-by-5½-inch

back panel: 12-by-5½-inch

left panel: 12-by-4¾-inch

right panel: 12-by-4¾-inch

Weather-resistant screws between 1¼- and 1½-inch long

Drill

Hanging hardware

Bamboo, bee tubes or wood drilled with holes

1. Cut cedar boards to the dimensions listed using a table saw or have them cut at your local hardware store if you don’t have one.

2. Screw the box together by drilling pilot holes first.

3. Arrange tubes, bamboo and wood with holes within the structure, packed tightly so it will stay put, but with lots of available crevices for the bees.

4. Affix hanging hardware and hang in an area of the garden facing south or southeast.