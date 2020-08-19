Helping your toddler master the art of nose-blowing

It's no surprise that a stuffy nose comes with lots of tissues and nose-blowing. But for a toddler, a skill such as nose-blowing can be pretty tricky to learn.
Some learn it simply by imitating parents or older siblings, while others may take a little longer to master the art of nose-blowing. It's important to remember every child learns and develops differently.
While the transition between a nasal suction and nose-blowing is not the prettiest, it can be an entertaining process. Most children start learning and accomplishing nose-blowing techniques between the ages of 2 to 4. When it comes to nose-blowing, here are some insight and tricks for parents.
• The imitation game. There are a few tricks for helping your toddler learn this skill — and the first and most popular is learning through imitation. Watching mommy, daddy and the rest of the family will be an incentive to imitate and learn the technique of nose-blowing. No more nasal suctions – hooray!
• Mouth. Having your toddler first learn to blow air through the mouth — blowing bubbles, pinwheels and pieces of tissue — rather than going directly to nose-blowing can ease the learning curve. Have tissue-blowing contests so your child becomes familiar with tissues.
• Nose. Have your child feel the air that comes from your nose when you close your mouth. Blowing with the mouth closed and then slowly showing how to use a tissue to block one side of the nostril can be very interesting for your toddler because he or she might not have noticed the sensation of air blowing through their nose before. Don’t be surprised if your child gets caught up in giggling fits over this newfound skill!
• Story-telling demonstration. Demonstrate the art of nose-blowing by explaining the process in a creative way. You can turn it into a story, such as the journey of removing boogers to clear the pathway in order to breathe and show the proper nose-blowing technique. With the swipe of a tissue, you can save yourself from a world full of stuffiness! Your toddler will begin to understand and relate nose-blowing to helping with stuffy noses.
• Practice. The old saying "practice makes perfect" is true. Be patient with your child. Show her what she did wrong and praise her when she accomplishes the skill. Nose-blowing will soon become normal in your child’s routine.
Now that your child has a clear pathway to breathe and a newfound skill, let the possibilities begin!
