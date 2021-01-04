Here are 12 weird holidays so you can celebrate something each month in 2021

It’s January. New Year’s Day has come and gone. There isn’t a whole lot to celebrate for the next few months.

OK, I know there are some fairly big holidays coming up — Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, etc. But I’m not that big of a fan of Valentine’s Day and I’m not Irish, so neither of those holidays has ever held that much of an appeal to me.

Recently, I thought, “Why not celebrate something weird every month this year?” I think my kids would love it, and we’d have something to look forward to — especially during these first few cold months of the new year. I found quite a few — some of which I had never heard of. Check out my list below.

January

National Opposite Day is Jan. 25. Why not take a full day to do everything the opposite? My 4-year-old still wears his shoes on the wrong feet and his pants on backward about 50% of the time, so maybe this won’t actually be that different from a normal day in the Coffey house.

February