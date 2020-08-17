Here are 3 things teachers really need during this upcoming school year

Recently, I’ve seen lots of comments online saying taxes should be cut if schools go remote, or teachers should be paid less for teaching online. Having taught from home in the spring, I know it’s one of the hardest things I have ever done. I’m not talking about the technology piece. I could Zoom in my sleep at this point. Being away from students and the classroom was emotionally draining, and plans had to change in an instant (and again and again).
I haven’t met a single teacher who does not want to be safely back in the classroom with their students. Being with my colleagues and working with students the last two weeks have brought me pure joy. Even though their faces are covered in masks, you can see the smiles in the students’ eyes. They want to be here, too.
Despite the negative comments and speculation regarding the future of schools in my social media feed, there is still a positive light coming through. There are people all over the metro (and the country, really) asking, “What do teachers need? How can we support you?”
A local Facebook group called for community members to “adopt” teachers, providing them with much needed supplies, as well as health and safety materials to safely return to school. The group, started by Omaha teacher Katie Eden, is on hold now that the school year is in full swing, but the positivity and community that it built helped so many local educators in this uncertain time. Local businesses are also donating time, money and supplies to schools.
But what teachers really need during these times — more than ever — cannot be ordered on Amazon or picked up at Michaels. So the next time you ask, “What do teachers need? How can I help?,” here are a few things you can do to make this a successful year for your kids and the people who work with and love them.
1. Be kind online. Understand that districts, administrators, parents, teachers and students are all on the same team. Ultimately, we all want what is best for kids. Decisions may not be popular, but share your voice and reach out to appropriate superintendents, administrators and teachers before posting unkind words or rumors on social media.
2. Give some grace. Whether your student is learning online, partially at-home/online or in-person, there are bound to be some mistakes or changes that happen throughout the year. The word unprecedented has been used again and again, but these really are times we’ve never seen before. Give grace to yourself, teachers and your kids.
3. Say thank you. Real talk. I cried during the months of remote learning more than once. I missed my students terribly, and supporting a third grader at home who much prefers me as a parent than a teacher was tough. She missed her friends, and so did I. This was tough on everyone, but the best moments came when I got thank yous from parents and students. Gift cards, coffee mugs and Flair pens were not necessary.
The emails from parents thanking me for being there for the kids, as well as the thoughtful notes from my students were what I needed to get me through last spring. My daughter’s teachers all deserve more thanks than I can possibly give them in emails or little gifts. So a bit public thank you from a teacher mom who knows how hard you worked and are still working for our kids.
This year is going to be unlike any other school year we’ve experienced. No matter what your situation, know that teachers really need your kindness and love this year. We love your kids, and we can’t wait to see them all back in school safely. Thank you for sharing them with us.
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!