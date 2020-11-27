Here comes Santa Claus: Local business, organizations get creative to keep tradition alive

Charles Mullikin loves being Santa Claus.
One of his favorite memories is visiting a sick friend in the hospital and being introduced to the nurses as Santa.
“One of the nurses responded, ‘Oh, I can see that.’ And I said, ‘Well, do you remember the doll I brought you when you were 5 years old?’ The look on her face was priceless,” Mullikin said.
But this year will be different. As he starts his fourth year as Santa Claus, Mullikin will miss being able to interact so closely with kids and adults.
“I am an extrovert, and one of the things I miss terribly is being with people. Even just to be walking in a crowd like you would do at a shopping center,” he said. “That’s something that is enjoyable to me.”
Amid the pandemic, many businesses and organizations are finding safe ways to host Jolly Old St. Nick. Kids will have to tell Santa what they want from at least 6 feet away and sometimes even behind plexiglass. Everyone will have to wear masks and some places are even requiring temperature checks before entering.
More than 10 million U.S. households visited Santa in a mall or store last year, according to data from GlobalData Retail. Nearly 73% of them also spent money at nearby restaurants or stores.
Precautions against the spread of COVID-19 during Santa visits across the metro area include hand-sanitizer stations, disinfection of glass and other decorations between customer visits, and reservations to help prevent lines.
The Durham Museum, where Mullikin will appear, has come up with a new and unique way for families to meet Santa. He will be situated in Santa’s Cabin, located inside the Truhlsen Lecture Hall. Kids will use an old-fashioned telephone to call Santa from behind a plexiglass barrier. The kids will have time to talk with Santa and tell him what’s on their wish list.
After each visit, the telephone will be thoroughly disinfected, museum officials said. Timed tickets are required, which will prevent lines, and face masks are required inside the museum at all times.
Mullikin, 70, said he isn’t worried, despite being in a higher-risk age category. In fact, he thinks it’s a good thing for people to do.
“With everything that’s going on in our country … it’s disturbing for adults, and the anxiety they feel is being passed to kids,” he said. “Everything is turned topsy-turvy for (kids). As many traditions that we can continue in one way or another would be a really good thing.”
Westroads Mall is offering virtual Santa visits, but is also continuing with in-person Santa visits, though they, too, will be drastically altered.
While Santa won’t be separated by plexiglass, there will be 8-foot banquet tables separating him and kids. Santa will be cordoned off on one end of the table and kids will sit on the other — like at a dinner table.
Santa, kids and parents will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available and the set will be wiped down continuously. Additionally, photos are by reservation only. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Jim Sadler, senior general manager of Westroads, said safety is a top priority.
“It’s hard, but this is what we’ve come up with,” he said. “We know Santa visits are going to be off, but this will still give those families with loved ones who really want to see Santa or get pictures with him a chance to do so.”
During a year that has been full of loss, heartbreak and disappointment, maybe Santa is just what everyone needs. After all, he “brings gifts but also good cheer,” Mullikin said.
That’s all this Santa wants for people.
“Santa is going to look different when he’s wearing a mask, but it’s still Santa,” he said. “Enjoy the season. Be safe, but enjoy the season.”
This report contains material from The Associated Press.
