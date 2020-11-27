Here comes Santa Claus: Local business, organizations get creative to keep tradition alive

Charles Mullikin loves being Santa Claus.

One of his favorite memories is visiting a sick friend in the hospital and being introduced to the nurses as Santa.

“One of the nurses responded, ‘Oh, I can see that.’ And I said, ‘Well, do you remember the doll I brought you when you were 5 years old?’ The look on her face was priceless,” Mullikin said.

But this year will be different. As he starts his fourth year as Santa Claus, Mullikin will miss being able to interact so closely with kids and adults.

“I am an extrovert, and one of the things I miss terribly is being with people. Even just to be walking in a crowd like you would do at a shopping center,” he said. “That’s something that is enjoyable to me.”

Amid the pandemic, many businesses and organizations are finding safe ways to host Jolly Old St. Nick. Kids will have to tell Santa what they want from at least 6 feet away and sometimes even behind plexiglass. Everyone will have to wear masks and some places are even requiring temperature checks before entering.

More than 10 million U.S. households visited Santa in a mall or store last year, according to data from GlobalData Retail. Nearly 73% of them also spent money at nearby restaurants or stores.