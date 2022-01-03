Here's a snow-day project to melt your heart

If you’re looking to melt someone’s heart, send a dozen snowmen to the door. You can count on these fellas to hang around all winter, too.
Snowman Pom Pom Wreath
Here's what you'll need:
• White yarn (we used a 1-pound skein)
• Scraps of yarn for scarves (we used various colors)
• Black foam sheet or craft paper
• Ribbon, 1-inch wide
• Embroidery hoop, 10-inch
• Crochet hook
• Craft glue
• Scissors
• Paper punch
Here's what you'll do:
1. Build your snowmen by making 12 (2½-inch) pom poms and 12 (33/ 8-inch) pom poms for a total of 24 pom poms. Tie your pom poms off using an 18-inch strand of yarn. DO NOT cut off the tails; you’ll need them later.
2. Assemble the snowmen by stacking one large pom pom and one small pom pom and tying their yarn tails together. Make sure to pull the tails tight and knot to secure in place. DO NOT trim the yarn tails. Repeat for all 12 snowmen.
3. Now, dress the snowmen. Choose the colors you’d like from your yarn stash; you’ll need less than a yard per scarf. Make 12 snowmen scarves by either crocheting a chain of 50 (shown) or braiding the yarn to desired length.
4. Tie the scarves on the snowmen.
5. The snowmen now are ready to attach to the embroidery hoop. Position the hoop in the crook of each snowman’s neck. Flip the snowman over and secure to the hoop using the tails of yarn leftover from joining the pom poms. The snowman’s head (smaller pom pom) should be on the inside of the hoop and its body (larger pom pom) should be on the outside of the hoop. Repeat until all 12 snowmen are attached to hoop.
6. Create a total of 36 buttons for the snowmen using the hole punch on black craft foam or paper. Place three equally spaced dots of craft glue on each snowman’s belly and affix buttons.
7. Lastly, add hanging ribbon to your wreath by knotting it around the embroidery hoop.
Note: We wrapped ribbon around the embroidery hoop before attaching the snowmen.