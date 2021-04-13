Here's how this mom makes family mealtime a priority despite the busy schedules of five kids

“Why are we eating so late?” my 12-year-old asked after a hectic evening of drama practice, soccer and karate.
I think I just blinked at her. How did she not realize supper had been pushed until after dark because this was the first time we’d been home all evening? We’d been running from activity to activity for hours, and this was the first time I’d had a chance to throw something together.
That night, we were able to sit around the table, talk about our different days and laugh a lot. As supper finished up, my husband, Zach, and I sent the kids off to get ready for bed while we cleaned up. There was just enough time to squeeze in homework before lights went out.
The following day, we ate supper at 4:30 p.m. because that’s the time we were all going to be home. The kids asked why we were eating so early, and I gave them the same reason — it was the only time we were all going to be home before bedtime.
With five kids and a very busy schedule, family suppers can be a big obstacle. Someone has something every single night of the week. And Zach and I can easily fill up our evening schedules, too. But since family meals are near the top of our parenting priority list, we do our best to make them happen consistently. It’s one of the only times all day where we’re all together. We put phones and electronics away. The kids take turns saying grace. And we’re able to just focus on each other and what’s going on in our lives.
Making them happen often means unconventional mealtimes, a lot of crock pot suppers and Zach and I standing around the kitchen counter at least once a week as emotional support while the kids eat together. We wait until later for takeout and our regularly scheduled at-home-date-night — after the running around, homework help and chaotic bedtime.
Sometimes the effort to tuck my family in around the table doesn’t feel worth it. We’re so busy and grabbing something on the go is so much easier than trying to squeeze in a home-cooked meal they’re probably going to complain about anyway. But they always are.
We’ve seen our kids flourish around the table. They open up about their schools and friends. They share both the great and terrible things that have happened. They get involved in each other’s lives and share advice or similar experiences. And they ask all the questions about life, their educations and everything they can think of.
When they were younger, so much of our mealtime was spent correcting their behavior or goading them into eating vegetables. Now that they’re a little older, these deep and silly conversations, focused time with everyone together and mealtime experiences are so special. It just takes a little more ingenuity to make it happen more than once a week.
And so we’ll keep changing up our schedule from early to late to somewhere in between.
Sometimes we’ll have time for a homemade supper with all the fixings. And sometimes we’ll order pizza or slap together sandwiches. But as long as I can keep gathering my family around the table and enjoying completely uninterrupted time — even if it’s just half an hour — I’m going to keep doing everything I can to make it happen.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.