Here's how this mom makes family mealtime a priority despite the busy schedules of five kids

“Why are we eating so late?” my 12-year-old asked after a hectic evening of drama practice, soccer and karate.

I think I just blinked at her. How did she not realize supper had been pushed until after dark because this was the first time we’d been home all evening? We’d been running from activity to activity for hours, and this was the first time I’d had a chance to throw something together.

That night, we were able to sit around the table, talk about our different days and laugh a lot. As supper finished up, my husband, Zach, and I sent the kids off to get ready for bed while we cleaned up. There was just enough time to squeeze in homework before lights went out.

The following day, we ate supper at 4:30 p.m. because that’s the time we were all going to be home. The kids asked why we were eating so early, and I gave them the same reason — it was the only time we were all going to be home before bedtime.