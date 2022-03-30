Here's how this mom makes her kids' art last forever

Every year when spring hits, I get the urge to start spring cleaning.

Mostly it's a slow process because I work full time, am finishing up getting my second degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and have kids who need my love and attention.

No matter how slow I go, though, it's still an enjoyable process for me. I love cleaning out the clutter that inevitably piles up all over during the cold winter months when I just don't want to deal with it.

But the one part I really hate? Dealing with the giant pile of kid school papers and art projects.

I'm a sucker for keeping my kids' art pieces around. When they first started creating art, anything and everything was a masterpiece I was not willing to let go of. I have a few bins in my basement full of random scribbles and adorable stick figures of our little family.

It hasn't changed much as my children have grown. In fact, it's gotten harder because they've gotten to be such good artists. Everything they make is wonderful to me.

But I realize how out of control all of it has gotten — and I can't possibly keep everything. So I started looking into ways I can better preserve my kids' artwork forever — and keep it organized and out of my way.

Here are a few things I am doing to help us manage the mountain of art in my house.

1. Go through all of it. Yes, this part is a big pain. It's a daunting task that has maybe even kept you from tackling the pile of artwork. But trust me, it's worth it. I went through the bins of old artwork and got rid of a lot of pages that were just full of random scribbles. Thankfully, my kids don't remember any of this stuff, so they didn't care what was thrown away.

2. Talk about what we can and can't keep. I think this is extremely important. I have had lots of conversations with my kids about how we cannot possibly keep every piece of artwork they make. We sit down together and go through what we should keep versus what we should toss into the recycling bin. Sometimes it's hard for them, but we usually always come up with a compromise. I think it's important they learn how to let things go and not become tiny pack rats.

3. Create separate bins for each child. Thankfully, I was mostly good at writing on the back of the paper who made it and the date, which allowed me to separate the artwork into two bins for each of my children. This makes it easier to keep track of everything and, when your kid is old enough, it'll be a piece of cake just handing their bin over to them. (Just like my parents did to me.)

4. Create an art wall. I bought a big cork board and hung it in my kids' room. I let them hang as many art pieces as they want, and we try and rotate them out every couple of weeks. We even use the refrigerator to display artwork. If you want to be even fancier, frame your kids' artwork and create a little gallery area on one of your walls at home.

5. Create a binder. This is a nice option and one we learned from my son's first grade teacher. She took all of his artwork, three-hole punched them and added them to a three-ring binder. We still have it and my son still likes to look through it. And it's something I am considering doing for each of my kids now.

6. Digitize it. Some of the really cool pieces we've scanned into our computer to save. There are tons of companies out there who will scan artwork and keep them organized in a digital art gallery, including Artkive, Artsonia and Keepy. You can even share the galleries with friends and family.

7. Create keepsake art pieces. Once you have your artwork digitized, you can create coffee table books from Shutterfly or Mixbook, wallpaper, wrapping paper, jigsaw puzzles, phone cases or even 3-D figures. These would make great gifts for mom, dad, grandparents or even teachers.

However you decided to tackle your kids' artwork, get them involved and have fun. It'll make the process go even faster.

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.

