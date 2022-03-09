Here's how this mom mentally prepared herself for their upcoming family vacation

Over the last several weeks, I’ve been sharing with family and friends about our upcoming family vacation to Hilton Head, South Carolina.

While chatting with my sister about the upcoming trip, she politely shared that I was setting myself up for failure. She explained this was not a vacation at all, and I needed to stop referring to it as such. I needed to call this what it was, a family trip.

She went on to explain that calling it a vacation sets the expectation that I’ll have time to myself to relax and unwind; that I’ll be free of mom responsibilities.

My sister was right.

I opened my eyes to the reality I didn’t want to face. As excited as I was about traveling somewhere new with my family and spending time on the beach, this trip was far from my idea of a vacation.

Just because I’m in a new place with warmer weather and better views doesn’t mean the mom duties stop. The days will still be filled with early wake-up calls, cooking, cleaning, managing meltdowns and answering the 10,000 questions thrown at me. Oh, and evenings will still be filled with singing lullabies and coaxing small humans to bed.

Essentially, nothing will change except my scenery.

Now that I’m mentally preparing myself for this reality ahead of time, I think it’s going to be a much more enjoyable trip. I’ve accepted the fact that I probably won’t relax, have any quality time with my husband or myself for that matter.

And that’s okay because this isn’t a vacation. This is a family trip, and the only goal is to make memories with the amazing people I get to call my family.

I can’t wait to see their smiling faces as they run out to beach in the morning to build sandcastles, do cannonballs in the pool and skip through the hotel.

Will there be hard moments? Yes.

Will I be exhausted at the end of the week? Absolutely.

But if it means they had the time of their lives, isn’t it all worth it in the end?

As all you mamas prepare for your upcoming spring break trips, I wish you the best family trip — filled with the greatest family memories.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.