Here's how to catapult into a physics lesson at home

A catapult is a simple machine. As the arm is pressed down in ours, tension builds and energy is stored. When the arm is released, the elastic energy (think slingshot) is converted to kinetic energy — the energy of motion. When an object is placed in the bottle cap, it will move at the same speed as the arm and lid. When the arm stops, the object continues to move forward due to Newton’s first law, which states that an object in motion stays in motion until something creates an imbalance in the motion. Gravity is the imbalance that pulls the object toward the ground, giving it a trajectory or path.

HISTORY

Catapults have been around for ages. Have your kids dig up a little history and research when the first catapults were invented and used. Hint: check out the 17th century.

TURN IT INTO A SCIENCE EXPERIMENT

1. Incorporate math by measuring the distance traveled by an object or by recording the time the object spends in the air with a stopwatch.