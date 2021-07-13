Here's what this Omaha mom learned taking five kids camping in Colorado

Zach and I set out to recreate a rustic experience both of us had as kids, but we got so much more than nostalgia. We made memories that we know will stick with these kids forever — just like ours have stuck with us. We got to enjoy each other’s company without technology, friends or activities getting in the way. We lived and played in nature in a way we don’t always make time for in our regular, busy lives. And we even watched our kids mature and take care of each other in ways they hadn’t taken the initiative with at home. From keeping an eye on each other, offering to wash dishes, helping to make the fire and scrambling alongside us to move everything under shelter when we felt those first rain drops, we enjoyed watching our children bloom in a new and challenging environment.