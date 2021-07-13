Here's what this Omaha mom learned taking five kids camping in Colorado

Early this spring, after a year of weathering the pandemic and staying solidly at home, my husband, Zach, pitched a summer vacation. I was desperate for any getaway at that point and quickly agreed.
Then he sent me a link to a campground called Colorado Springs KOA.
During the worst of the lockdowns, I’d spontaneously bought a tent big enough to hold my seven-person family. I’d reasoned that if everything was going to be closed, we could at least camp. But then even state parks and campgrounds shut down in order to slow the spread, so the tent sat unopened in my garage for a year. With the world reopening and life inching toward normal again, Zach decided it was time to open the box and put that tent to good use.
As we planned the trip, we teeter-tottered between giddy excitement for a family excursion like the ones Zach and I grew up taking with our own families, and wild-eyed panic at the undertaking of seven people in a tent without our modern-day amenities for five entire days and four non-air-conditioned nights. We had helpful friends and family pitch in with their opinions, too, telling us we were crazy. They reminded us that July is during the sweltering summertime and that we have an overwhelming number of kids.
But, despite our fears and reservations, we stuck to our guns, didn’t chicken out even though the cancellation fee was only $10 (something we seemed to constantly remind each other of) and ultimately had one of our best family vacations ever.
Zach has been camping several times every year since we’ve been married. But he’s used to eating freeze-dried food packets and going without plumbing — not taking five kids to a busy tourist site on the side of a mountain. I hadn’t been camping in at least 15 years and am generally adverse to outdoor things — like bugs, heat and being uncomfortable. So we weren’t exactly experts when we started out. But thanks to Zach’s actual experience and my extensive Pinterest research, we managed to pack up nearly the entire house, Costco and our closest Sierra Trading Co. into two vehicles after a month of planning and prep.
Then we set off.
Our two-car method actually turned out to be one of the best things for our 10-hour drive. With the kids divided — boys with dad, girls with mom — we were able to keep fighting, bickering and bodily assault to a minimum between the siblings. We also brought two tents. One, a large open monstrosity for the adult-designated air mattress and three boys, and a smaller, two-person pop up for the teen and tween girls.
Once we got to camp, the kids all pitched in to set up. Then they settled into the expected dirtiness of camp life and immediately decided this was their best version of themselves. We genuinely had a fantastic time hiking the Colorado wilderness, Garden of the Gods, the Royal Gorge and Manitou Cliff Dwellings. We didn’t do any activity indoors. We didn’t even eat inside a restaurant. Although we did have takeout two evenings thanks to torrential downpours that ruined our supper-over-campfire plans. We played card games. Sat around the fire and roasted marshmallows. We cooked many meals over an open flame, getting creative with our cooking methods and friendly with the local racoons. We talked and laughed and dreamed together. We were unplugged, unhurried and unscheduled.
And it was wonderful.
Zach and I set out to recreate a rustic experience both of us had as kids, but we got so much more than nostalgia. We made memories that we know will stick with these kids forever — just like ours have stuck with us. We got to enjoy each other’s company without technology, friends or activities getting in the way. We lived and played in nature in a way we don’t always make time for in our regular, busy lives. And we even watched our kids mature and take care of each other in ways they hadn’t taken the initiative with at home. From keeping an eye on each other, offering to wash dishes, helping to make the fire and scrambling alongside us to move everything under shelter when we felt those first rain drops, we enjoyed watching our children bloom in a new and challenging environment.
I’m so glad we braved the trip. Now that we’re back and settled indoors once again, I can’t wait to plan our next camping trip. And neither can the kids.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.