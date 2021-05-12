Here's what this stepmom hopes National Stepmother's Day will remind people

Until I became a stepmom about three years ago, I was unaware there was another Sunday in May reserved for moms. Stepmother's Day is celebrated the Sunday following Mother's Day.
As a mom in a blended step-family, I'm a bit conflicted about this day. While I'm not one to turn down a nice card or flowers, I'm just not sure those of us who are stepmoms need another day all to ourselves. As someone who is a self-proclaimed advocate for blended families and stepmoms, this might sound very contradictory but stay with me for a moment.
I'll be among the first to admit that Mother's Day is incredibly conflicting for stepmoms. While we're not the biological moms to some of the kids in our life, we love them fiercely and unconditionally. We are often the ones who help plan birthday parties and playdates. We wash dirty laundry, pack lunches, encourage growth and console broken hearts just like a biological parent would.
Every year on Mother's Day, I find myself amidst a mix of emotions that are filled with gratitude and love for my son and my stepdaughters, and the pang of grief and guilt that I both share the day with my son's stepmother and must also acknowledge that my relationship with the girls will always be second to their own mother. Mother's Day is both joyful and a little sad for me.
In recent years, because of the paradox of my own feelings on the day, I've also become more aware of the other mothers who might be feeling the same way, which is why I'm challenged by the idea of "Stepmother's Day."
What about the adoptive mothers? The women who have dreamed of being mothers but are struggling with infertility? The friends and aunts who act as second mothers? The mothers who have lost a child or the children who have lost their mothers? Shouldn't they have their own days too? A day set apart where they, too, can be celebrated fully for the role they play in their families.
Perhaps, instead of adding more days, we need to open ourselves up to acknowledging the non-traditional mothers that support and raise our families.
"Motherhood" itself is not only the biological relationship between a woman and her child, but a reflection of the deeply held commitment to unconditional love that women hold for the children in their lives.
Therefore, I propose that the Sunday after Mother's Day be set aside as a reminder to love, acknowledge and lift up the other women in our lives. On this Sunday, I encourage you to reach out to your friend who has experienced a pregnancy loss. Reach out to your neighbor who hosts all the kids at her house after school. Reach out to the adoptive and foster moms in your lives and let them know you see and admire them for opening their hearts and their homes. Reach out to the daughter or son who has lost their mother or step-mother; they need to be seen on this day, too.
And, yes, reach out to the stepmoms and step-grandmas and let them know they are important in the eyes of their kids and grandkids, and that you are grateful for their roles in your family.
On this "Stepmother's Day" let's think outside the box on what being a mom really means, and celebrate the women in our life that love us fully.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.