Here's what this stepmom hopes National Stepmother's Day will remind people

What about the adoptive mothers? The women who have dreamed of being mothers but are struggling with infertility? The friends and aunts who act as second mothers? The mothers who have lost a child or the children who have lost their mothers? Shouldn't they have their own days too? A day set apart where they, too, can be celebrated fully for the role they play in their families.

Perhaps, instead of adding more days, we need to open ourselves up to acknowledging the non-traditional mothers that support and raise our families.

"Motherhood" itself is not only the biological relationship between a woman and her child, but a reflection of the deeply held commitment to unconditional love that women hold for the children in their lives.

Therefore, I propose that the Sunday after Mother's Day be set aside as a reminder to love, acknowledge and lift up the other women in our lives. On this Sunday, I encourage you to reach out to your friend who has experienced a pregnancy loss. Reach out to your neighbor who hosts all the kids at her house after school. Reach out to the adoptive and foster moms in your lives and let them know you see and admire them for opening their hearts and their homes. Reach out to the daughter or son who has lost their mother or step-mother; they need to be seen on this day, too.