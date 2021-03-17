Here's what to expect when a child is screened for autism

— Modified checklist for autism in toddlers – revised with follow-up: This test consists of a 23-point questionnaire regarding language delays and concerns about behavior.

It is important to know that screening is not diagnosing. If a child tests positive after a screen, it does not mean they will be diagnosed. Additionally, some forms of autism are genetic and may have genetic testing conducted.

What should parents expect?

In addition to the screening measures listed above, other measures will be used to receive a comprehensive evaluation.

Diagnostic instruments may be used with different modules to accommodate different ages. For toddles, this version will be play-based, but for older children, the module will be conversation-based. The evaluation does not have right or wrong answers, but instead pays attention to if the child gives others a chance to speak, asks for help if it is needed and is able to follow a change in subjects.

Interviews are another measure that is often used. The interview is typically with parents and consists of general development questions and what the parent’s current concerns are.