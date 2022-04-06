Here's why I absolutely love taking my toddler out in public

Raising a child comes with so many perks, including a lifetime of making new and exciting memories.

When my son, Austin, was born in early 2019, I envisioned doing so many activities with him.

But then the pandemic changed everything.

All I've ever done is raise children during a pandemic. I don't know anything else. It's an existence where seemingly mundane activities have become extremely impactful memories.

I realize now how I took so many experiences for granted prior to the pandemic. I now savor those experiences with my children more than I ever could have imagined — even the most mundane ones; things I wouldn't have thought much about before the pandemic.

One such example is getting coffee together.

I'm an avid coffee drinker, and I would have gladly toted Austin inside with me to pick up my coffee. But because I was pregnant with my second child during the peak of the pandemic, I rarely went into public. Which meant no fun coffee dates for me and my then 2-year-old. Instead, I would take Austin on special car rides. We would blast his favorite tunes and go to the drive-thru to pick up coffee and a cake pop.

About a year ago, I decided I felt comfortable bringing Austin into the coffee shop to retrieve our pickup order. He looked at me in shock and amazement when I told him the news. He excitedly pranced through the door, proudly sporting his panda bear mask, as he searched diligently for our order — in particular his pink cake pop. That day, he received so many smiles and high fives. I just knew we would have to go back.

A few months later, Austin asked me if we could “sit at the coffee shop and eat together.” There simply wasn’t a way I could say no to his adorable question.

As we walked inside, I reminded him to stay close to me and pull his mask up. He couldn’t believe his luck when I actually let him order his own meal: a medium ice water, a cake pop and “eggies.” He was even more excited to pick up his order from the counter, sit in the comfy chair, sip on his big-boy ice water and eat his breakfast. He found the funniest activities fascinating, like getting napkins from the condiment counter and throwing our trash away.

Every parent knows that taking your toddler out anywhere is like rolling a dice. Will they behave or have an embarrassing meltdown, forcing you to carry them kicking and screaming out of the store? I'm no different. My child absolutely isn’t an angel. His meltdowns are top notch, and his voice carries in a screeching way I never knew possible.

But for him, going to the coffee shop and places like the grocery store is such a privilege for him that he rarely acts up. Coffee dates have become our weekly tradition, and he always darts inside like he is headed to Disney World for the first time.

Thankfully, we have been able to go more places since we first walked into that coffee shop about a year ago, including Target, Sky Zone and the library. Austin even got to experience his first plane ride, first vacation and first visit to the ocean. Each first time is more exciting than the last.

However, because we went so long without even so much as going inside the coffee shop — and it was the first public place we went inside together — it will always be our special place.

Perhaps before the pandemic, I would have treated taking an unpredictable toddler out in public with me as a burden. But now, all I can think about is how lucky we are to simply be out together among other people.

Hopefully I'll always feel that way — even when that inevitable first public tantrum occurs.

***

Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.