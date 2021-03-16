Here's why I decided to bring my kids along on my weight loss journey

They’re not always excited about our life changes. And they especially don’t always love what we’re having for supper. They all have a demanding sweet tooth and would drink soda all day every day if I let them. So it’s been fun to see the information they’ve learned or absorbed come to fruition in the most unexpected places.

For example, in recent weeks, I’ve watched my 10-year-old opt for smaller portions because he’s now cognizant of calories. My 12-year-old daughter stepped out of her comfort zone and signed up for karate. She’s not really into sports, but she recognized that sitting around all the time, thanks especially to COVID-19 restrictions, isn’t healthy for her. It wasn’t necessarily her idea, and she fought us at first, but now she loves going. And she thanks us frequently for helping her move more. My youngest two sons are getting better about letting their meals settle before they ask for second helpings. And my oldest daughter has adapted a lot of what we’re practicing into her own life.