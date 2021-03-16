Here's why I decided to bring my kids along on my weight loss journey

Like all good New Year’s Resolutions, weight loss was at the top of my list this year. I think it’s been on the top of my list since I started having kids, actually. But this year I decided to take it more seriously. I downloaded the app. I paid the eight-month fee. I threw out all the processed carbs in the house and got to work.
And after a year of slower-than-normal life, I decided to take my five kids on the journey with me.
It seems like we’ve been perpetually spinning our wheels with healthier eating habits since they were little. I stopped buying box mac and cheese when they came home from school one day with claims that it causes cancer. I’ve always had whole food philosophies, so we’ve avoided canned fruits and vegetables in preference of fresh produce. I stopped keeping soda in the house years ago. But I also love to cook with butter. We love our red meat in this house. And sugary cereals. And I can always count on them eating all the carbs.
We have a lot of work to do on this wellness journey, but that’s why I didn’t want to walk it alone. Without cramming their impressionable heads full of nonsense and self-esteem issues, I want to be able to teach them what a healthy lifestyle looks like and give them the tools to choose one as they get older.
We’ve been talking a lot about best choices instead of bad choices. I don’t want them to think of food as good or bad. I’m doing my best to avoid stigmas and assumptions. And as I learn things, I’m sharing my new knowledge with them.
They’re not always excited about our life changes. And they especially don’t always love what we’re having for supper. They all have a demanding sweet tooth and would drink soda all day every day if I let them. So it’s been fun to see the information they’ve learned or absorbed come to fruition in the most unexpected places.
For example, in recent weeks, I’ve watched my 10-year-old opt for smaller portions because he’s now cognizant of calories. My 12-year-old daughter stepped out of her comfort zone and signed up for karate. She’s not really into sports, but she recognized that sitting around all the time, thanks especially to COVID-19 restrictions, isn’t healthy for her. It wasn’t necessarily her idea, and she fought us at first, but now she loves going. And she thanks us frequently for helping her move more. My youngest two sons are getting better about letting their meals settle before they ask for second helpings. And my oldest daughter has adapted a lot of what we’re practicing into her own life.
I have always struggled with how to talk to my kids about diet and exercise, afraid I would give them unnecessary complexes or skewed views on weight loss. But walking through it with them, as I struggle to get my own mind in line, has been beneficial for everyone. We’re not tackling weight loss as the goal. But learning to live healthily with long term goals in mind. We’re not saying no to every food we love and crave. We’re learning to enjoy calorie dense food in moderation. We’re not working out to punish ourselves. We’re moving our bodies in celebration that we can, because we want to be able to keep moving them and keep pushing ourselves.
I don’t know that it’s possible to get away from all negative thinking when it comes to body image and weight loss. But it’s been so great to approach it from positive angles and learn together. Even if we all decided that mashed cauliflower is not our thing.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.