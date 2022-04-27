Here's why I make it a point to have non-mom friends

When I was pregnant, I had this grand idea that once I became a mom, I would automatically create new mom friends. These new strangers-turned-besties and I would take walks together with our babies and swap best practices for the perfect sleep schedule.

My idealistic vision was shattered after struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety over leaving the house with my newborn — let alone taking the time and energy to make new friends.

While I connect and relate to all my current friends who have kids, I have struggled making new mom friends. Trying to force a connection with another woman — just because you're both moms — can feel awkward and overwhelming.

Take play dates for example. They truly are the equivalent of a mom-friend blind date. Sometimes it goes well and you enjoy great conversation while your kids play. Other times, it is painstakingly unbearable to make conversation as you quickly realize this mom is nothing like you.

While I thought I needed to fill my calendar with other like-minded moms, I recently realized the importance of non-mom friends.

The reality is moms are ALWAYS tired. The mental and physical routines of managing a household, children and everything in between is exhausting. And if you do schedule something with another mom, you know there’s a high probability of it being cancelled because, well, mom duty always comes first.

I recently befriended two women at work, both of whom happen to be childless. These talented and hilarious women are spontaneous, fun, carefree and outgoing — exactly how I was before kids.

They are always in the know on what’s happening around town, and they’re always up for new adventures. But they also understand my priorities and don’t hold it against me when I can’t make it (which is most of the time if I’m being honest).

The best part? We still have plenty to gab about. Let’s face it, when we’re with other moms, all we do is talk about our children. When I’m with them, I truly take a break from all mom duties.

I absolutely love being a mom, but these women have made me feel like my old self again. As a mom who’s taken a while to find her identity after having kids, it’s refreshing to know the old me is still there, despite being hidden for quite some time.

My new friends have made me realize it’s okay to bring her out every once in a while. And maybe one day she’ll be back for good.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.