Here's why the ACT still matters in a test-optional world
Here's why the ACT still matters in a test-optional world

More colleges have gone test-optional, meaning they are accepting students without a test score.

Peru State College, Wayne State College and Chadron State College have been test-optional for years. Creighton University transitioned in 2019. In February, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney announced that students will be considered for admission without a test score if they are ranked in the top half of their graduating class or earn a 3.0 grade point average.

However, one fact is often misunderstood as more schools update their policies: test-optional really only applies to students willing to pay full price or to those eligible for significant need-based aid.

For those students seeking less-than-retail sticker price for college, increasing that ACT score remains the best paying job a high school student can have. Most public and many private colleges offer merit-based scholarships based on test scores.

The grid below shows how the tuition cost at our Nebraska public universities and state colleges should decrease thanks to a higher ACT score. As the ACT score increases, the tuition decreases significantly at all six.

A.jpg

Here’s how a higher score lowers the tuition cost of some of Nebraska’s private colleges.

B.jpg

Jumping that score remains the best paying job a high school student could have, even if they don’t need a score to get in. So seniors this fall should still prepare hard and get their maximum ACT or SAT score.

College-bound, free-and-reduced lunch students should also prepare for the ACT because significant need-based eligibility does not guarantee significant need-based aid — a reality even before the pandemic tightened college budgets. Colleges have only finite funds for grants; applicants who demonstrate college-readiness through a score are likely to receive more of that aid. If two applicants with equal need and equal grades apply for aid but one does not submit a score and one submits a "college-ready" 25, which student should receive more aid? This competitive advantage is one reason about 90% of applicants to the University of Chicago, a test-optional selective college, choose to submit their test scores.

There is also the issue of class placement. UNL requires its aspiring engineering majors to have at least a 24 on their ACT. And an ACT score of 22 or higher should waive most two- and four-year college applicants out of freshmen year remedial classes — the high school do-over classes that cost money, offer no college credit and shrink the likelihood of college graduation.

Optional is a misleading word. Extracurricular activities are optional, but students should participate in them. Filling out the FAFSA is optional, but most families should submit one. Many colleges have gone test-optional, but students should maximize their scores because test scores matter for those seeking merit scholarships, a freshmen year with no remedial classes or a competitive advantage for need-based aid or selective college admissions.

This is a message parents and students need to hear.

John Baylor is a father, husband, author, Stanford grad, broadcaster and owner of OnToCollege. The mission of OTC is to help families and schools create two- and four-year college graduates with minimal debt. To read more articles by John, check out the OnToCollege blog.

John Baylor

John Baylor is a father, husband, author and owner of OnToCollege with John Baylor.

