Here's why this mom loves catching flashbacks of childhood behaviors in her grown children

On Monday, we moved my mother from a house to an apartment. Once the movers finished loading their truck with her belongings, she and I hopped in my car and made plans to meet them at the new residence.
But the movers left before me. As we closed our doors and buckled our seat belts, the truck just pulled away from the curb. Wait up, guys!
We started driving and I could see the truck but it was getting pretty far ahead of me. So I maneuvered in and out of traffic in order to stay close. I couldn’t let them get there first, so I laid on the gas pedal. It was a bulky truck full of furniture, for the love of God. Surely I could beat them.
Thankfully I knew a shortcut just behind the new place, so after turning down my secret street and flying high over a couple of speed bumps (still within the posted limit, of course), I squealed into the parking lot just in front of the movers.
Back in high school when I’d had a propensity for speeding, my mother had screamed like a banshee and grabbed onto the window handle like she was on a roller coaster if I even dared to approach the speed limit. (I drove a Ford Grenada by the way, so there was never any threat of speed whatsoever.) But as I chased down the movers as a grown woman, mom was all smiles. In fact, she giggled to the point of tears and commented how some things never change as I did a victory lap by the apartment complex’s clubhouse.
So what changed for her? Why was my immature competitive driving nature suddenly giving her belly laughs?
It could be my age or the fact that she’s finally free of responsibility for me (a.k.a. I pay my own tickets), but I think it’s more than that. I think it’s because as parents, we’re tickled when we see behaviors in our grown children that we remember well from their childhood. It’s proof that the children they used to be still exist.
Whenever my boys — ages 24, 22 and 17 — find themselves together at our house, they have to play Wiffle ball. Whether it’s Christmas Day or a rainy afternoon, or if they’re dressed casually or suited up for work, those boys are out in the backyard hitting holey balls over the fence and yelling as if they’re still in elementary school.
I’m not sure if it’s a never-ending game or if they re-start each time, but it makes my heart so full to watch them laughing together and behaving like absolute immature little boys. It’s the exact same way they behaved when they were in grade school. The same rules still apply, and they trash talk each other about legendary Wiffle games from years past as if those random backyard games mattered.
Kids grow up fast. It feels like we blink twice and then boom — they’re graduating from high school and moving out. So if you’re lucky enough to happen upon a fleeting remnant of your child’s former self — a moment where they forget their age and fall into old behaviors — make sure you take a second to enjoy that flashback.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
