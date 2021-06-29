Here's why this mom's biggest housekeeping rule is keeping the family's kitchen table clean

Sitting down to family dinners is hard. My family's schedules are busy. My five kids are going in every different direction. And I’m tired. It’s too easy to make up excuses why we should gather around the TV or eat on our own.
That's why, for the last 14 years of parenting, I've had one big housekeeping rule.
Keep the kitchen table cleared off.
My philosophy was that cooking supper and making time for family dinner might not be easy, but sitting down at the table could be at least.
Well, that is until the spring 2020 shutdowns and distance learning.
All of a sudden, my kitchen table was covered in school books, tablets and laptops. Messy homework papers I’d taken pictures of and turned in, but was too afraid to throw away just in case cluttered the space. There were also pencils in various stages of sharpened, un-capped markers, broken crayons, small piles of LEGOs and more.
We couldn’t see the table beneath the mess, let alone sit around it and eat at it.
This theme followed us into the summer, where homework and laptops were replaced with crafts and art projects thanks to an empty, slow summer that forced us to entertain ourselves.
And then into the fall, when a school change had us starting the year remotely again.
Even after we finalized each individual desk space for the four school-age kids in their rooms, away from the kitchen and main floor, the table continued to be a landing place for all the odds and ends.
As life has sped back to a normal, chaotic pace for us, the table continued to take the brunt of our business. Now we didn’t have time to clear it off. We gathered around the kitchen island, ate supper together on the living room couches, ignoring the now-cluttered space we’d spent so many hours around together before the pandemic.
We’d broken the seal; the habit I’d worked so hard to cultivate for so long was quickly forgotten as we chose the easy path of least resistance.
It hit me this spring, a year after it all began, that if I didn’t reclaim the dining room table, family suppers around it might be a thing of the past. My oldest is 14 and will be headed off to college in just four short years. My youngest is 4 and at the perfect age to learn table manners. What if his childhood was void of memories around the table, of laughing and talking with his siblings, of learning how to keep his elbows off the table and his napkin on his lap?
So I did the hard work. I sorted papers, stored art projects, sent toys back to their appropriate rooms, picked up the dirty socks that had made their way to the middle of the table somehow and declared it our family space once again.
There was complaining when we turned the TV off the first time to sit around the table. There were mom glares and stern reminders about elbows and closed mouths while chewing. There were even a few tears as siblings adjusted to sitting next to each other in close proximity again without the distraction of entertainment.
But we did it. We got back to gathering around the table and it is a sweet, wonderful reward to sit down together again.
Since then, the table has been used for more art projects and crafts. We’ve played cards and board games. Papers get left behind and socks even manage to sneak their way back. But we make it a family effort to keep it clear. And even if we still can’t manage to sit down every day for a meal, the ability is there when we can.
That’s what we need most — the opportunity to sit down together and gather around that clean table. It’s the safe place where our days are discussed, our problems are sorted, our manners are learned, our jokes either land or fall short, and we just get to be ourselves.
But we couldn’t do any of that without the space. The space is ours again. And I couldn’t be more thankful — even if it will always be work to keep it that way.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.