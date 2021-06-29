Here's why this mom's biggest housekeeping rule is keeping the family's kitchen table clean

There was complaining when we turned the TV off the first time to sit around the table. There were mom glares and stern reminders about elbows and closed mouths while chewing. There were even a few tears as siblings adjusted to sitting next to each other in close proximity again without the distraction of entertainment.

But we did it. We got back to gathering around the table and it is a sweet, wonderful reward to sit down together again.

Since then, the table has been used for more art projects and crafts. We’ve played cards and board games. Papers get left behind and socks even manage to sneak their way back. But we make it a family effort to keep it clear. And even if we still can’t manage to sit down every day for a meal, the ability is there when we can.

That’s what we need most — the opportunity to sit down together and gather around that clean table. It’s the safe place where our days are discussed, our problems are sorted, our manners are learned, our jokes either land or fall short, and we just get to be ourselves.

But we couldn’t do any of that without the space. The space is ours again. And I couldn’t be more thankful — even if it will always be work to keep it that way.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.