Holiday lights festival, Christmas at Union Station and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station Nov. 23 through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.

2. Take part in the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.