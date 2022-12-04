 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday lights: Personalized photo candle another way to display fond memories

Personalized photo candles require only a laser printed photo and heavy-duty packing tape.

Any time you can personalize a gift it makes it all the more special. Adding a photo to a candle is a sure to put a smile on the receiver's face.

The most difficult part of this craft is getting a photo printed on plain white paper by a laser printer. If you don't have access to a laser printer at home, some area office supply stores will make prints for less than a dollar.

If you have photo editing software, save paper by putting multiple photos on one 8½-by-11-inch page.

Personalized Photo Candle

White candle in a glass jar or candle in white ceramic jar

Laser printed photo 2 inches tall 

Heavy-duty clear packing tape

Personalized photo candles require only a laser printed photo and heavy-duty packing tape.

1. Laser print a photo (or words) so the height is no more than 2 inches (the width of the tape). NOTE: An ink-jet printed photo will not work.

2. Cut off a piece of packing tape that is a couple inches wider than the photo. Carefully place the tape over the photo.

3. Cut out the strip of tape so there is about a half inch extra on both sides of the photo. Place in a bowl of lukewarm water for about 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Gently rub the wet paper off of the tape. The image will stay on the tape but if you rub too hard it will come off.

5. If all the paper doesn't come off on the first try, you can soak it for another 5 minutes and try again.

6. Once all the paper is rubbed off the tape, set it sticky-side up on a paper towel to dry. Once it is completely dry it will be sticky again.

7. Carefully put photo tape on the outside of the candle.

NOTE: For photos with people, an image with a simple background works best.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

