Holidays with relatives can be stressful. Here are 5 pointers for keeping the peace at Thanksgiving

The holiday season is heading into full swing! Everyone is getting ready for the “most important meal of the year,” also known as Thanksgiving.

So, how do you keep the peace with so much activity and so many adults and kids gathered together? Here are a few tips:

• Keep the “adult stuff” separate from the kids. Kids love to see their grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Let them relish those relationships. If there are family members you don’t enjoy as much as others, make a resolution to keep those feelings to yourself for the holiday. That means watching your words, voice tone, and body language. Avoid sarcasm and eye-rolling.

• Make sure to include, early in the day, an opportunity for sharing what you all are thankful for, and for prayer in your family’s religious tradition. If you’re expressing gratitude and praying together, it’s much harder for anyone to wear grouchy pants.

• If there are discussion topics among family members that tend to end in hurt feelings — you’re a Cubs fan and your brother cheered for the Indians, or you and your mother-in-law belong to different political parties — respectfully request ahead of time that those topics be off the table for the day. Then calmly relocate yourself if other adults start those discussions.