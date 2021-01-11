Homemade crib mobile will keep baby mesmerized

Keep baby mesmerized with a heart-felt mobile that dances in the slightest breeze.

WHAT YOU NEED

• String

• 2 medium-sized dowels

• 6 sheets of felt, each 8.5-by-11 inches and in a different color

• Felt or ribbon glue

• Cotton balls

• 1 piece card stock (for balloon template)

WHAT YOU DO

1. Cut a 12-inch length of string and use it to tie the two dowels together in an X shape. Once tied, cut off any excess string.

2. Cut four 12-inch lengths of string and tie a single stand to the end of each dowel. Once tied, pull the opposite ends to the center and tie together to stabilize the dowels.

3. Cut 10 more lengths of string, 12 to 14 inches each. Five will be used to suspend the hot air balloons; five will be used to suspend the clouds.

4. To make the clouds, tie a cotton ball to one end of the string and fluff it out. Repeat until you have five clouds.