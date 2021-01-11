Homemade crib mobile will keep baby mesmerized

Keep baby mesmerized with a heart-felt mobile that dances in the slightest breeze.
WHAT YOU NEED
• String
• 2 medium-sized dowels
• 6 sheets of felt, each 8.5-by-11 inches and in a different color
• Felt or ribbon glue
• Cotton balls
• 1 piece card stock (for balloon template)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Cut a 12-inch length of string and use it to tie the two dowels together in an X shape. Once tied, cut off any excess string.
2. Cut four 12-inch lengths of string and tie a single stand to the end of each dowel. Once tied, pull the opposite ends to the center and tie together to stabilize the dowels.
3. Cut 10 more lengths of string, 12 to 14 inches each. Five will be used to suspend the hot air balloons; five will be used to suspend the clouds.
4. To make the clouds, tie a cotton ball to one end of the string and fluff it out. Repeat until you have five clouds.
5. On card stock, draw a balloon to use as a template for your felt pieces. Next, draw a balloon basket proportionately. Cut out both templates.
6. You’ll need five balloon baskets, so use your template to cut out 10 basket squares (two per basket). Next, cut two half-inch lengths of string per basket. Use felt glue to adhere the string to one square and glue the other square directly on top to form the basket.
7. Use your balloon template to cut out 25 balloon shapes, five of each color.
8. Glue the balloon shapes together, placing a longer string in the middle of the balloon and the basket. Allow to dry 1 to 2 hours before tying balloons and clouds to wooden dowels for hanging.
9. Once balloons are dry, tie them to the dowels in various lengths and trim any excess string. Do the same with the cotton-ball clouds.
10. Hang your hot-air balloon mobile in the nursery. An ideal spot is either over the crib or the changing table.