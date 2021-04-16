Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family

Soft and tender homemade beer pretzels are bursting with flavor. They're a perfect snack or a delicious way to make a sandwich. Even better, you don't need to let the dough rise so they can be ready in a little more than 30 minutes. In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
SOFT BEER PRETZEL BITES
Ingredients:
• 2¼ teaspoons active dry yeast
• 12 ounces warmed beer (110-120 F)
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 3¼ cups all purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• ½ cup baking soda
• 1 large egg
• 2 tablespoons water
• Coarse salt (or pretzel salt)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Pour warm beer into the bowl of a stand mixer, sprinkle yeast over top, add honey and stir. Allow yeast to bloom for 5-10 minutes. Once it is nice and foamy, it is ready.
3. Fill an 8-quart pot with water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, beat egg and 2 tablespoons water with a fork. Set aside. Wash a section of countertop for rolling out dough. Do not flour it or it will be harder to roll out the dough.
4. Add flour and salt to mixer. Knead for about 3 minutes until the dough comes together in one ball. Add more flour, a tablespoon at a time as needed, if bread is too sticky to come together. Dough should be tacky when you pull it out of the mixer, not sticky.
5. Place dough on countertop and form dough into a ball. Divide ball into 8 equal pieces. Roll out each piece of dough into an 18-to-22-inch rope (the shorter the rope, the thicker the pretzels). Make a U-shape with the rope. Crisscross the rope in the middle of the U, then fold the ends toward the bottom of the U. Firmly press the ends into the bottom curve of the U, forming a pretzel shape.
6. Slowly add baking soda to the boiling water, using caution as it will bubble up. Reduce to medium heat.
7. Place the pretzels into the boiling water, one at a time, for 30 seconds. Remove from the water using a large slotted spoon. Place on the prepared baking sheet and repeat with remaining pretzels.
8. Brush the top of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk and water mixture and sprinkle with the coarse salt.
9. Bake until dark golden brown, approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack for at least 5 minutes before serving.
10. Alternately, roll the dough into 48 balls. Repeat steps 7 and 8. Bake for about 8 minutes.
NOTE: You can mix the dough by hand if you do not have a stand mixer. Add beer, yeast and sugar to a bowl. Once the yeast blooms, stir in the salt and the flour. Mix with a spoon. Turn dough out onto floured countertop and knead for 3-5 minutes until dough is no longer sticky. Proceed with remaining instructions.
(Adapted from theslowroasteditalian.com)
