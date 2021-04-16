Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family

4. Add flour and salt to mixer. Knead for about 3 minutes until the dough comes together in one ball. Add more flour, a tablespoon at a time as needed, if bread is too sticky to come together. Dough should be tacky when you pull it out of the mixer, not sticky.

5. Place dough on countertop and form dough into a ball. Divide ball into 8 equal pieces. Roll out each piece of dough into an 18-to-22-inch rope (the shorter the rope, the thicker the pretzels). Make a U-shape with the rope. Crisscross the rope in the middle of the U, then fold the ends toward the bottom of the U. Firmly press the ends into the bottom curve of the U, forming a pretzel shape.

6. Slowly add baking soda to the boiling water, using caution as it will bubble up. Reduce to medium heat.

7. Place the pretzels into the boiling water, one at a time, for 30 seconds. Remove from the water using a large slotted spoon. Place on the prepared baking sheet and repeat with remaining pretzels.

8. Brush the top of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk and water mixture and sprinkle with the coarse salt.

9. Bake until dark golden brown, approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack for at least 5 minutes before serving.