Homeschooling isn't just about books and tests anymore

Figuring out the best way to teach your child and finding a support community for yourself as teacher are just as important as sourcing supplies, homeschool veteran Kathryn Dillow said.

She’s the president and executive director for Nebraska Homeschool, an information and resource network for some 1,200 families in the state’s homeschooling community.

Parents teaching at home, she said, have a supply list to fill just as if their child was heading to a bricks-and-mortar school.

“That way, there are no last-minute trips to the store if you want to do a science experiment or a three-dimensional craft,” Dillow said. “You can move through your day more easily.”

Homeschooling has changed drastically since her days as a student in the 1970s. It’s no longer just about reading from a book and taking a test.

“The arts and crafts supplies really come in handy, especially with art, history and science,” she said. “All kinds of activities can be included in every lesson.”

Sometimes the choices in curriculum can be overwhelming, Dillow said. But that’s wonderful, too.