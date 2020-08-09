Homeschooling isn't just about books and tests anymore

Figuring out the best way to teach your child and finding a support community for yourself as teacher are just as important as sourcing supplies, homeschool veteran Kathryn Dillow said.
She’s the president and executive director for Nebraska Homeschool, an information and resource network for some 1,200 families in the state’s homeschooling community.
Parents teaching at home, she said, have a supply list to fill just as if their child was heading to a bricks-and-mortar school.
“That way, there are no last-minute trips to the store if you want to do a science experiment or a three-dimensional craft,” Dillow said. “You can move through your day more easily.”
Homeschooling has changed drastically since her days as a student in the 1970s. It’s no longer just about reading from a book and taking a test.
“The arts and crafts supplies really come in handy, especially with art, history and science,” she said. “All kinds of activities can be included in every lesson.”
Sometimes the choices in curriculum can be overwhelming, Dillow said. But that’s wonderful, too.
Resources are available for highly structured settings or more relaxed learning environments like the Montessori method. There also are resources for children who have special needs such as dyslexia, ADHA or a sensory dysfunction.
“There’s a smörgåsbord of choices,” she said. “The key is finding the type of curriculum that clicks with the learning style of your child and how you want to teach.”
Dillow, who has one year left with her third child, said Nebraska Homeschool is one resource among many for parents. She mentions Nebraska Christian Home Educators Association and Heartland Home Schoolers as others.
Dillow said her organization has been getting so many calls, it’s holding several Zoom sessions a week to help new parents learn to do paperwork and find, evaluate and select curriculum. Find more information on the group’s Facebook page.
Connecting with a local group is crucial for homeschool families, even if it’s just on Facebook, Dillow said.
“That’s what is going to be their sustaining support throughout the journey of homeschooling,” she said.
Here’s what Dillow and others in her network recommend for successful homeschooling:
» A sense of adventure and a love for learning.
» Basic office supplies. Think pens, highlighters, sticky notes, stapler, paperclips, tape, scissors, rulers, pencil sharpener, three-hole punch, etc.
» Pencils, erasers and pencil grippers (to foster proper pencil holding).
» Writing paper and notebooks; college rule and graph paper for middle school and high school students.
» Arts and craft supplies, including crayons, color pencils or markers, paints, craft/construction paper, glue, sketchbooks, clay or Model Magic (it won’t crumble!).
» Tools to keep everyone organized: A planner (purchased or homemade), folders, three-ring binders, a basket or bin for each child or subject. Some families find charts, bulletin boards or white boards helpful, too.
» A good dictionary and thesaurus: Everyone will use it!
» A library card. Libraries are a homeschooler’s best friend; they provide access to a variety of publications and support resources (even during a pandemic).
» A computer with internet access and a printer with paper and ink (plus extra cartridges). This need has increased in the past six months. Many families relied on library resources prior to the pandemic. Now they must find ways to meet that same need within the home or within the homeschool community.
» Time outside the home. Build in breaks for errands, physical activity, outdoor games and more.
