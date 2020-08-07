Homeschooling this year? Here are some tips from a veteran homeschool mom

Deena Whitford always wanted to be a teacher. She even studied teaching in college. But shortly after she got married, she and her husband started a family and Deena became a stay-at-home mom.
The 36-year-old Milford, Nebraska, mom got the chance to use her classroom skills after her second child, now 11, was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy and asthma by age 2. Whitford and her husband, Shane, decided homeschooling was the right decision for them.
“She was constantly sick and our lives at the time were consumed by doctor appointments and/or ER visits,” she said. “We knew early on that her school years might be difficult.”
The fall, Whitford, now a mother of five, is starting her eighth year of homeschooling. And though she was scared at first, she now is a go-to resource for parents who have decided to homeschool their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think what saved me from the fear was just taking that leap, and then seeing my kids learn and grow through that first year,” she said.
Plan your academic year
The Whitfords take a weekend every June to decide what they want their kids’ coming school year to look like.
“We look at where our kids are at, their strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “Then we decide what things are going to help them.”
Whitford also noted that, since all kids learn differently, they make sure to adapt to each child’s learning abilities.
“If something doesn’t work, we change it up,” she said. “We also keep in mind that we can plan things, but life happens.”
Don’t stress about school time
Parents should remember that, while kids are in school eight hours a day, they’re not getting eight hours of direct instruction. Additionally, much of the learning process in the early years comes more through play than instruction, Whitford said.
The Whitfords have modeled their direct instruction after guidelines similar to recommendations from the Illinois State Board of Education:
• Preschool: Minimum: 20 minutes per day. Maximum: 60 minutes.
• Kindergarten: Minimum: 30 minutes per day. Maximum: 90 minutes.
• First and second grades: Minimum: 45 minutes per day. Maximum: 90 minutes.
• Third through fifth grades: Minimum: 60 minutes per day. Maximum: 120 minutes.
• Sixth through eighth grades: Minimum: 90 minutes per day. Maximum: 180 minutes.
• High school: Minimum: 120 minutes per day. Maximum: 270 minutes.
Nebraska does not provide such guidelines, and Illinois' are widely cited.
“Most importantly, remember to be flexible and accept that your child might excel in one subject, but really struggle in others,” she said. “That is OK; with homeschooling you can cater to the needs of your children.”
Build a schedule that fits your family best
In the Whitford household, it's chores first thing in the morning, then school (typically until noon) and lunch. Afternoons are spent playing, reading, doing extracurricular activities, having individual time or working on subjects the kids need a little extra practice with.
“The fun thing about homeschooling is that you’re not limited by a set schedule. The children’s educational experiences can occur any time of day,” Whitford said. “While we typically teach from 9 am. to noon, we are able to utilize our time at home to learn many other life skills throughout the day.”
Whitford said the biggest mistake is thinking homeschool is going to be exactly like in-class learning.
“It’s not, nor should it be. Take this year to really get to know your child. Learn their strengths, weaknesses and what they’re passionate about,” she said. “School isn’t just about the schedule or socializing. It’s about your child’s educational growth.”
Set aside a place for school
Whitford recommends having a designated space for learning.
“We usually start at our dining room table, and then move throughout our home. But you don’t need special equipment to homeschool. Some days we enjoy school outside. Kids learn better when they’re comfortable.”
Don't fret about multiple grade levels
Whitford acknowledges that while homeschooling multiple grades might seem overwhelming, that's not necessarily the case. She recommends thinking of it like a one-room schoolhouse.
“There’s a lot of overlap between the different grade levels. What might be new to one child, is review for another,” she said. “At times an older child can help teach the younger children things they’ve already learned. Everyone has their task and does their thing.”
Stock up on resources
You’ll need school supplies, but also curriculum and other resources. Whitford suggests checking out Easy Peasy Homeschool, Time 4 Learning and Kahn Academy, among others.
She also recommends utilizing your local library, joining a homeschool co-op and joining a Facebook group for homeschooling parents.
“Don’t be afraid to join and ask all your questions,” said Whitford. “Talking to other homeschoolers can be very helpful.”
She cautions parents against comparing themselves to other families.
“Each family homeschools in their own way. Just as each child learns differently. What works for you might not work for another. So take it one day at a time and adjust when necessary.”
'Follow your heart'
Deciding to homeschool is a big decision, Whitford said, and it’s not for everyone. She recommends parents “make a pros and cons list, pray about it and follow your heart. If it’s something you wish to do, then just like anything else in life, you make it work for your family.”
Homeschooling comes with sacrifices — especially for working parents — but there are many rewards as well, she said. Things like more time with family, witnessing your child’s growth and building relationships.
“We’ve met a lot of parents who wish they would have homeschooled,” Whitford said. "Now may be the best opportunity to try it out.”
