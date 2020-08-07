Homeschooling this year? Here are some tips from a veteran homeschool mom

Deena Whitford always wanted to be a teacher. She even studied teaching in college. But shortly after she got married, she and her husband started a family and Deena became a stay-at-home mom.

The 36-year-old Milford, Nebraska, mom got the chance to use her classroom skills after her second child, now 11, was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy and asthma by age 2. Whitford and her husband, Shane, decided homeschooling was the right decision for them.

“She was constantly sick and our lives at the time were consumed by doctor appointments and/or ER visits,” she said. “We knew early on that her school years might be difficult.”

The fall, Whitford, now a mother of five, is starting her eighth year of homeschooling. And though she was scared at first, she now is a go-to resource for parents who have decided to homeschool their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think what saved me from the fear was just taking that leap, and then seeing my kids learn and grow through that first year,” she said.

Plan your academic year

The Whitfords take a weekend every June to decide what they want their kids’ coming school year to look like.