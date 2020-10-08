Hopefulness is a skill kids need to learn. Here's how parents can help

2. Steer the ship. While it’s important to label your experience, no one is going to feel safe on a boat that is in the raging seas if the captain is not coping with the circumstance and still steering. We may not know what is coming next with our finances, schools, politics or even our health, but this has never been different. We have never, ever been guaranteed tomorrow. That is the essence of the human condition. If you are feeling frozen, stuck or filled with anger, you do need to seek help for what you are going through. You can seek counseling or therapy, or you can reach out to a trusted confidant to sit down and help you develop a plan for parenting. Whichever route you choose, you need to model deciding and getting movement in the best way you can, even when you are feeling frozen.

3. Choose your words carefully. Language shapes much of our human experience. Right now, as with past times in our world where our circumstances are shaken by change and a call to adapt, we may tend to grip on to rigid ideas and refuse to adapt. This tends to make us more likely to use labels about other people and their behavior more rigidly as well. If you ran an experiment in your home in which you labeled your school’s superintendent as “selfish” or that she or he “doesn’t care about us,” many behavioral psychologists would hypothesize that your child would show more tension, behavioral difficulties and negative emotionality, especially if you spoke in this manner every day over an extended amount of time. That is because the language mentioned above is referred to as fatalistic, and it essentially teaches children that nothing can be done about the circumstance they are watching you face. In the second part of the experiment, if you modeled flexibility, such as by saying “this is the information we have for right now and we’ll go from here as we wait to hear more” in a neutral tone, followed by getting back to routines in your home, you would find less tension and emotionality demonstrated by your child on average.