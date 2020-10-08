Hopefulness is a skill kids need to learn. Here's how parents can help

Amidst the backdrop of what seems like never-ending chaos, it can be hard to find a moment of peace. Each day brings more news headlines, more changes in guidelines for society and more feelings of uncertainty.
You have been here before. You have anticipated, dreaded and feared what is coming next. However, you, me and every other human can somehow interpret each context as different and unique. This is the human brain trying to help us learn and make sense of difficult situations. To get our attention, we are told by our own brain that it’s new information. This brain process also leaves us vulnerable for hopelessness. When we can’t make meaning alongside the warp speed of events of the world, the mismatch in pacing can leave us feeling like we have no control.
Even adults are susceptible to this process, which means children certainly are as well. However, this time in our world is a teaching moment. It is both a time of uncertainty, as well as a time for planning to take hold of our circumstance in the best way that we can. Right now, children and young people are watching the way adults are navigating the climate we are facing. The lesson we must teach them is this:
1. Acknowledge what is happening. The best models for learning are imperfect models who can own their imperfections. If you are feeling anxious, the best thing to do for your child is to label what your experience is like in a developmentally appropriate manner. For example, “When I get more tense and unsure, it makes it more likely my voice will raise or that I will react in a way that I don’t wish to. That’s why I take a break to get a moment and take a few breaths.”
2. Steer the ship. While it’s important to label your experience, no one is going to feel safe on a boat that is in the raging seas if the captain is not coping with the circumstance and still steering. We may not know what is coming next with our finances, schools, politics or even our health, but this has never been different. We have never, ever been guaranteed tomorrow. That is the essence of the human condition. If you are feeling frozen, stuck or filled with anger, you do need to seek help for what you are going through. You can seek counseling or therapy, or you can reach out to a trusted confidant to sit down and help you develop a plan for parenting. Whichever route you choose, you need to model deciding and getting movement in the best way you can, even when you are feeling frozen.
3. Choose your words carefully. Language shapes much of our human experience. Right now, as with past times in our world where our circumstances are shaken by change and a call to adapt, we may tend to grip on to rigid ideas and refuse to adapt. This tends to make us more likely to use labels about other people and their behavior more rigidly as well. If you ran an experiment in your home in which you labeled your school’s superintendent as “selfish” or that she or he “doesn’t care about us,” many behavioral psychologists would hypothesize that your child would show more tension, behavioral difficulties and negative emotionality, especially if you spoke in this manner every day over an extended amount of time. That is because the language mentioned above is referred to as fatalistic, and it essentially teaches children that nothing can be done about the circumstance they are watching you face. In the second part of the experiment, if you modeled flexibility, such as by saying “this is the information we have for right now and we’ll go from here as we wait to hear more” in a neutral tone, followed by getting back to routines in your home, you would find less tension and emotionality demonstrated by your child on average.
Hopefulness is an emotion, intent and mindset that begins to guide behavior over time. It lends itself to resilience, flexibility and resolve. You can and should teach this skill to your child. Remember: Each human has experienced most emotional experiences they will ever have in their lifetime by the time they are a young adult. The context and call to adapt may appear different, but you have been here before.
We want our children to adapt into resilient problem-solvers who take issues head on. In order to help them get there, we must model not missing the forest for the trees.
