Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.

Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick. Simply warm up a mug of milk (sorry, water doesn't work well) and then dip and stir the hot chocolate stick around in the milk, and it will soon be the most creamy, delicious hot chocolate.
If you're not up for making marshmallows, you can still make the chocolate part and add store-bought marshmallows or other fun toppings.
Hot Chocolate on a Stick
Ingredients:
• ½ cup heavy cream
• 14 ounce sweetened condensed milk
• 3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate chopped
• Craft sticks or lollipop sticks
• Homemade marshmallows (recipe follows)
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk. Over medium heat, stir until cream and milk are hot but not boiling.
2. Add the chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate and remove from heat. Let the pan sit for about 10 minutes to allow the chocolate to melt.
3. Stir or whisk melted chocolate until creamy.
4. Pour the chocolate into a foil-lined 8-by-8-inch pan.
5. Chill until firm.
6. Remove chocolate from pan and remove foil. Cut into squares. Top square with a square of homemade marshmallow and insert craft stick or lollipop stick to hold together.
7. Store in an airtight container for up to a week at room temperature, two weeks in the refrigerator or up to a month in the freezer. Once they start to dry out, they won’t melt as well into the hot milk.
OPTIONAL: You can also pour the warmed chocolate mix into silicone molds instead of an 8-by-8-inch pan.
If you’d prefer to skip the homemade marshmallows and use another topping, add the toppings in Step 4 and press lightly to make sure they stick. Optional toppings ideas: Crushed peppermint candy, store-bought large or mini marshmallows, sprinkles, crushed Butterfinger, crushed Health bar, white chocolate drizzle, mini chocolate chips, etc.
Adapted from princesspinkygirl.com
* * *
Homemade Marshmallows
After you try these fluffy, light-as-air homemade marshmallows, you’ll never want another one from the store.
Ingredients:
• .75 ounces unflavored gelatin, 3 envelopes
• ½ cup cold water
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• ⅔ cups light corn syrup
• ¼ cup water
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
• Powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Line a 9-by-9-inch pan with plastic wrap and lightly oil it using non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, sprinkle gelatin over ½ cup cold water. Soak for about 10 to 15 minutes.
3. While gelatin is soaking, combine sugar, corn syrup and ¼ cup water in a small saucepan. Over medium-high heat, whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil. As soon as it is boiling, set the timer and allow it to boil hard for 3 minutes without stirring. (Sugar should reach about 230 F.)
4. Carefully pour the boiling syrup into soaked gelatin. Using the whisk attachment, turn on the mixer starting on low and gradually moving up to high speed. Add the salt and beat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until fluffy and mostly cooled, almost room temperature. After it reaches that stage, add the vanilla extract and beat to incorporate.
5. Grease a rubber spatula or silicone scraper with neutral oil and transfer the marshmallow mixture into the prepared pan. Use the spatula to spread the marshmallow evenly into the pan. Take another piece of lightly oiled plastic wrap and press lightly on top of the marshmallow, creating a seal. Let the mixture sit for a few hours, or overnight, until cooled and firmly set.
6. Sprinkle a cutting surface very generously with powdered sugar. Remove marshmallow from pan and lay on top of the sugar. Dust the top generously with powdered sugar as well. Use a large, sharp knife to cut into squares. Separate pieces and toss to coat all surfaces with powdered sugar.
7. Store in an airtight container. They will keep for about three weeks.
Adapted from www.foodiewithfamily.com.
