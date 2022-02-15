Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.

3. Stir or whisk melted chocolate until creamy.

4. Pour the chocolate into a foil-lined 8-by-8-inch pan.

5. Chill until firm.

6. Remove chocolate from pan and remove foil. Cut into squares. Top square with a square of homemade marshmallow and insert craft stick or lollipop stick to hold together.

7. Store in an airtight container for up to a week at room temperature, two weeks in the refrigerator or up to a month in the freezer. Once they start to dry out, they won’t melt as well into the hot milk.

OPTIONAL: You can also pour the warmed chocolate mix into silicone molds instead of an 8-by-8-inch pan.

If you’d prefer to skip the homemade marshmallows and use another topping, add the toppings in Step 4 and press lightly to make sure they stick. Optional toppings ideas: Crushed peppermint candy, store-bought large or mini marshmallows, sprinkles, crushed Butterfinger, crushed Health bar, white chocolate drizzle, mini chocolate chips, etc.

Adapted from princesspinkygirl.com

* * *

Homemade Marshmallows