How 2020 taught this mom about the true meaning of Christmas

It’s interesting to me how Christmas is coined “the most wonderful time of the year.” But talk to any mom and you may hear otherwise.
In reality, Christmas is the busiest time of year for moms. On top of being chef, taxi driver, maid and referee, we’ve added Santa as a job title. A Santa who hides the dang elf every night, finds the best deals, gets everyone everything on their list, wraps every gift perfectly and still wakes up Christmas morning full of cheer. If you are this mom, you are my hero.
While I love making the Christmas holiday special for my children, I struggle with being able to do it all. I am left anxious and stressed, feeling much more like the Grinch during the holidays. I’ll openly admit that I do this to myself. In the past, I’ve always thought more is more on Christmas. I loved seeing presents piled under the tree and felt proud knowing I provided that happiness for my family.
But if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that “things” can’t make us happy. For many of us, this year has felt like a never-ending nightmare filled with despair, sickness and so much sadness. In spite of the insurmountable loss around me, I am choosing to find joy this holiday — joy in my family, in the little things and in realizing that less truly is more.
While society inundates us with ads on the latest must-have gifts, 2020 has convinced me to end my obsession with materialism and focus on what matters most. This year, Santa will be bringing more useful presents — either items my kids truly need or something we can use together to create special memories.
This year has forced both parents and children to use their imagination in ways we never thought possible. With nowhere to go, we fill our weekends with outdoor adventures, new cooking adventures and lots of dance parties. I’ve connected with my children in a new way and I feel extremely blessed. I don’t want to go back to our old ways. More importantly, I don’t want our materialistic society to taint that creative imagination.
Despite my new mindset, I can’t guarantee every gift will be wrapped perfectly this holiday, or that I’ll remember to move the Elf every night. But I can guarantee I’ll be a happier mom, freeing myself of the stress of doing it all.
Christmas isn’t about getting all the right gifts for the ones you love; it’s simply about being with the ones you love. Thank you, 2020, for reminding me what matters most and helping me to remember it really is the most wonderful time of the year.
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
