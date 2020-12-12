How 2020 taught this mom about the true meaning of Christmas

It’s interesting to me how Christmas is coined “the most wonderful time of the year.” But talk to any mom and you may hear otherwise.

In reality, Christmas is the busiest time of year for moms. On top of being chef, taxi driver, maid and referee, we’ve added Santa as a job title. A Santa who hides the dang elf every night, finds the best deals, gets everyone everything on their list, wraps every gift perfectly and still wakes up Christmas morning full of cheer. If you are this mom, you are my hero.

While I love making the Christmas holiday special for my children, I struggle with being able to do it all. I am left anxious and stressed, feeling much more like the Grinch during the holidays. I’ll openly admit that I do this to myself. In the past, I’ve always thought more is more on Christmas. I loved seeing presents piled under the tree and felt proud knowing I provided that happiness for my family.

But if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that “things” can’t make us happy. For many of us, this year has felt like a never-ending nightmare filled with despair, sickness and so much sadness. In spite of the insurmountable loss around me, I am choosing to find joy this holiday — joy in my family, in the little things and in realizing that less truly is more.