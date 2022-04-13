How 3 women reminded me that moms are really angels in disguise

They say you never stop being a mom, even when your children are grown. It took a recent family trip for me to understand that we never stop being moms — whether it’s our children or not.

One evening, our dinner plans were cancelled due to bad weather. We opted to dine at the hotel restaurant, which would have been fine — except everyone else had the same idea.

The waitress either sensed my anxiety or overheard my husband trying to calm me down as I worried about my exhausted kids and what eating this late would do to their tired bodies the next day.

At the end of our meal, she thanked us for our patience and offered me the bottle of wine I mentioned was my favorite. She called me a super mom as she handed me the bottle. Her empathy almost brought me to tears.

Two days later, a mom who was enjoying a walk by herself noticed my exhausted 4-year-old throwing a fit over carrying his luggage. With my hands already full, I left another bag behind so I could tend to him. She quickly grabbed the extra bag and followed us with a smile so I wouldn’t have to make another trip on my own.

While I dealt with my ornery son, she helped my 6-year-old carry her luggage up the stairs. I thanked her profusely for her kindness. She simply smiled and said, “I’ve been there.” Then she went on her way.

Moments later, we met another mom who noticed we couldn’t get into our rental. This sweet woman lent us her phone so we could connect with our renter and stayed with us until we were safely in our new place.

After thanking her, she empathetically replied, “I get it. I have four children of my own and this situation is my worst nightmare as a mom.”

As I reflected on each of these women and their compassion, it felt as if they were guardian angels in some strange way — showing up at just the right moment to save me from myself. Little did I know, I would have the opportunity to be a guardian angel to another mom.

After walking back from the beach, I saw a little girl alone and crying. She told me she couldn’t find her parents. I quickly looked around for her dad (who I saw earlier with her in the pool) and didn’t seem him anywhere.

I assured this precious 3-year-old that I would not leave her side until we found her parents. Twenty minutes later, Sage was reunited with her dad. He looked nothing like the man I saw just hours before, bouncing his daughter around in the pool. He looked frantic and sick to his stomach. All color had drained from his face.

With Sage tightly in his arms, he thanked me profusely. Later that day, I ran into his wife who was overjoyed she had the opportunity to thank me in person.

To me, my act of kindness wasn’t a big deal. I saw a child in need. And for 20 minutes of that child’s life, I was there to protect and help her. It’s what any mom would do.

They say moms are superheroes, but after my trip I realize a more accurate description. Moms are angels on earth with invisible wings who would do anything to help a child or mom in need. And if we all just opened our eyes a little more, you’ll find these mom angels are all around us.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.