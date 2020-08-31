How a boring summer during a global pandemic brought excitement back to the start of school

“Mom, is it September yet?” This was the question my 8-year-old daughter, Mara, greeted me with the other morning.
When I told her it was, in fact, still August, she groaned, “How is it still August?! This month has lasted FOREVER."
The kids are back in school, but that endless-days-of-summer sensation is still lingering. With more people working or schooling from home, it has become easy to lose track of time. There's that feeling that every day you wake up, it’s like you’re living the same day over and over with little to no change; it's the COVID-19 calendar or the Groundhog Day effect. In this new reality, time becomes a vacuum.
The perception of time was getting dicey for all of us that last week before school resumed.
My 10 year-old son, Declan, had lost track of the days. Not “Is it the 16th or 17th?” but more "Is it Sunday or Tuesday?" Well, it was actually Saturday when he asked me, to which he replied, “Really? Because it feels like a Tuesday.”
So, I suggested we take a look at the calendar. It was my smug, half-baked attempt to show him how silly it was that he couldn’t keep track of things, but it ended up exploding in my face in a spectacular way.
Hanging in plain sight in our kitchen is the family calendar. It’s where I write all of the upcoming events, as well as comings and goings for each family member so we have a one-stop shop to keep track of things. Since school let out in June, the calendar as been eerily blank. With beaches and pools closed here in Chicago, and still a call to limit social gatherings and get-togethers, the scheduling Sharpie hasn’t gotten a lot of use.
As I searched the calendar with my son to point out which day we were currently living, something seemed off. Then I realized I was not going to find the August date we were looking for because the month on display was still on July. I knew I’d slacked off a bit when it came to keeping track of things, but this was a new personal low.
And as a true testament to how boring this summer has become, Mara and Declan were practically running out the door to head back to school. The kids’ school is offering in-person learning and they are all about it. After months of nothing but hanging out at home, I think they are ecstatic to have some place to go — even if that someplace is sitting in a classroom masked and socially distanced from friends. I think it’s safe to say we all welcome the structure.
In a case of finding the silver linings in a year full of challenges, I think rediscovering the excitement school can hold makes the list. In our house, it’s a literal physical transformation with the kids putting on long neglected school uniforms and heading out the front door with purpose for the first time in a long time.
Even for families doing remote learning this fall, there’s an air of excited anticipation for what the new year holds. At the very least, I have a easier time keeping track of the days. It’s Monday, right?
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
