How a COVID test can mess up a family's best laid plans

I gave the pediatrician a call. On the one hand, my gut said it was a bad headache, but the fear of being ground zero for an outbreak plus the school nurse's opinion made me think it was the right call. I explained Solo’s symptoms and our weekend plans. The doctor concurred with the school nurse — get the kid tested. What could it hurt? Just to be sure. Oh, and make sure everyone stays home until you get the test results back.

Our weekend plans came to a screeching halt. Things were cancelled or rescheduled based on the results. I had to start sending out texts. They went something like, “I don’t think he has COVID, but just to be sure I’ll let you know as soon as we get the results back.”

To their credit, our pediatrician got us an appointment almost immediately. And both Solo and I were surprised at how smoothly and easily the testing went. The entire ordeal, from start to finish, took three minutes. But we landed at home disappointed with how a headache had derailed so much.

Thankfully, our pediatrician was gracious enough to keep an eye out for his test results. We were clear of COVID with a negative test result by 10 a.m. Saturday morning. So we were able to salvage a few of our weekend plans.