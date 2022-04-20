How a holiday fail helped me understand the importance of my children's Jewish heritage

As a Jewish girl growing up in a predominantly Christian community, I fantasized about participating in all of the fun holiday traditions my friends celebrated.

Sure, I got to open presents for eight days straight, but I listened longingly as everyone talked excitedly about their impending visit from Santa Claus. In truth, I felt sad that this jolly, old man wasn’t making a visit to my house.

As I grew older, I found beauty in educating myself about and partaking in other cultural and religious traditions. I dipped my toes in Christmas traditions every now and then, decorating my small Manhattan studio with both a menorah and a tiny white and blue tree. I learned that everyone, regardless of religious beliefs, could enjoy holiday festivities — such as egg hunts and potato latkes.

I vowed to take an inclusive approach to these traditions with my own children.

So it almost seemed serendipitous that I met and married a Lutheran man with a 5-year-old daughter. I jumped into the traditions of my blended family immediately, delighting in teaching my stepdaughter about Hanukkah gelt and dreidels, while also learning lessons about their holiday traditions.

After the birth of my first child, I continued embracing all of the holidays traditions. Even though my husband and I had decided to raise our own children Jewish, we knew it was important to strike an equal balance between all of our holiday celebrations. At the time, it never felt hard to do. I thought our children were so lucky to be exposed to it all. My son would never feel left out like I did because he got to light a menorah and get visits from Santa.

Then, baby number two came along last year. My son became a toddler, and my stepdaughter became a tween. All of a sudden, I found myself constantly overwhelmed with prepping for the next holiday. I was spending entirely too much energy on the holidays. I pressured myself to find decorations, bake and cook holiday food and purchasing presents to fulfill each holiday tradition.

This year, I really dropped the ball on Passover. Between putting together three Easter baskets and planning out an elaborate egg hunt, I basically forgot about it. I had been reading both Easter and Passover books to my toddler in the week leading up to both holidays, but I completely forgot to plan out a kid-friendly Seder (a ritual feast that marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover). Because the necessary items are hard to find locally, there was simply no way to do it.

After talking to my mother, I realized that a Seder might have been hard for my toddler to sit through anyway. Since next year will be the perfect year to start this tradition, I didn’t have to suffer that trademark Jewish guilt! We also talked about ways to integrate Judaism into our life more consistently, like attending the Jewish Community Center’s annual Hanukkah Extravaganza and reaching out to the rabbi who married us for help.

Despite my Passover fail, I decided it wasn’t too late to give my children a taste of the traditions. After our Easter celebration, we put together a small basket for a Jewish friend and her children. On the drive over, I explained to my toddler about how we are Jewish and celebrate Passover, but since sissy is not Jewish, the Easter bunny also comes to visit us. We delivered the basket in exchange for some delicious chocolate-covered matzo (unleavened bread made from flour and water) and some matzo ball mix.

As we ate our matzo ball soup, I told my children about the Passover tradition of hiding the afikomen. Traditionally, it’s a piece of matzo that is hidden after the Seder. The lucky finder gets a coveted prize. Because I missed the boat on having a Seder, I hid it after we ate our soup instead. Excitedly, my toddler and tween ran around the house trying to find it, clearly delighting in this religiously significant tradition.

Witnessing their joy helped me realize they will also cherish the opportunity to have a real, albeit kid-friendly, Passover Seder. My children can and will take pride in their Jewish heritage, but it’s up to me to instill that knowledge and ownership. I’ve already started to put in the work and, next April, when Easter and Passover again collide, I’ll be ready with matzo balls in one hand and Easter eggs in the other.

***

Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.