How a mom of twins waiting in line at the post office became the mother I aspire to be

Like many families, this holiday season is going to be different.

Instead of traveling over two rivers and through Iowa to deliver presents and sweet treats in person to my loved ones in Nebraska, I had to get my act together a little early this year. I boxed up all of the holiday goodies and set out for my local post office.

I knew it wasn’t going to be a quick trip, but for a mother of two, something like a long wait alone anywhere can be an escape. So, laden with bags filled with boxes and a good book to read, I took my place at the end of a long, long line.

To be clear, the long wait was not a reflection on the speed of which the good people at the United States Postal Service were operating; quite the opposite. I was truly impressed with how quickly they helped all the customers. This is by far their busiest time of the year.

And while I was prepared to wait, I wasn’t prepared for what waited in front of me in line. For 45 minutes, I watched in admiration as a mother of twin 3-year-olds patiently waited for their turn at the service counter.