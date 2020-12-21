How a mom of twins waiting in line at the post office became the mother I aspire to be

Like many families, this holiday season is going to be different.
Instead of traveling over two rivers and through Iowa to deliver presents and sweet treats in person to my loved ones in Nebraska, I had to get my act together a little early this year. I boxed up all of the holiday goodies and set out for my local post office.
I knew it wasn’t going to be a quick trip, but for a mother of two, something like a long wait alone anywhere can be an escape. So, laden with bags filled with boxes and a good book to read, I took my place at the end of a long, long line.
To be clear, the long wait was not a reflection on the speed of which the good people at the United States Postal Service were operating; quite the opposite. I was truly impressed with how quickly they helped all the customers. This is by far their busiest time of the year.
And while I was prepared to wait, I wasn’t prepared for what waited in front of me in line. For 45 minutes, I watched in admiration as a mother of twin 3-year-olds patiently waited for their turn at the service counter.
For me, three-quarters of an hour spent kid-free with a fully charged smartphone in my hand is an escape from the household chaos. But the woman ahead of me was the living embodiment of what parenting is all about — taking care of your children while juggling life and getting what needs to be done in a (fingers crossed) calm manner.
I watched as the mother — armed only with a phone and the winter-parka-covered body God gave her — wrangled her toddlers. Three-year-olds are the like curious talking human spider monkeys. They want to touch everything and spontaneously collapse to the floor of anywhere at anytime. This adorable set of boy and girl twins in matching red and blue puffy coats were no exception.
They laughed and bickered, then made up. They tried to touch displays and, when redirected, began using their mother as a climbing wall/jungle gym. They made a game of jumping to the next socially distanced mark on the floor as they made their way to the front of the line. And through it all this woman was beatific.
The children were adorable, but their mother was an inspiration. I can’t imagine parenting small children while waiting in line at the post office 10 days before Christmas in the midst of a pandemic. This woman is a complete stranger to me and yet she is the mom I aspire to be.
It’s been a crazy year full of frayed nerves and anxious thoughts; a year when videos of people breaking down seem to be flooding our consciousness. But it's also been a year laced with hope. Here, in an unsuspecting moment, a stranger resets the narrative. People are good. The smallest kindnesses can be a butterfly flap that creates a goodness tsunami down the way.
May your holidays be filled with joy, wonder and the unsuspecting beauty of a stranger’s goodwill.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
