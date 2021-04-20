How a new dining room table brought my family closer together

I never thought I could be so excited about a new piece of furniture.

But that's exactly how I felt the day we put our new dining room table together a few weeks ago.

My husband and I have had the same table for nearly 12 years. I remember him getting it right after we started dating. It was a bar-height table with four chairs. Not exactly the greatest table for kids, but we made it work since our oldest son, Sam, was born 7 years ago.

However, we decided it was finally time for a change. None of us enjoyed sitting at that old table very much. It wasn't the greatest table to work from during the current pandemic. Our two kids have both fallen out of the chairs more times than I can count. And any time we had other people over to dinner, it meant having the boys sit at a smaller table away from us.

So we headed out one Saturday in search of the perfect table to welcome into our house. The biggest needs: Normal height, sturdy and able to seat six people. Surprisingly, we found one fairly fast that met our requirements and fit mostly into our budget.

It's been the best decision we've made in awhile — though it was also a little bittersweet.