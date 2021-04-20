How a new dining room table brought my family closer together

I never thought I could be so excited about a new piece of furniture.
But that's exactly how I felt the day we put our new dining room table together a few weeks ago.
My husband and I have had the same table for nearly 12 years. I remember him getting it right after we started dating. It was a bar-height table with four chairs. Not exactly the greatest table for kids, but we made it work since our oldest son, Sam, was born 7 years ago.
However, we decided it was finally time for a change. None of us enjoyed sitting at that old table very much. It wasn't the greatest table to work from during the current pandemic. Our two kids have both fallen out of the chairs more times than I can count. And any time we had other people over to dinner, it meant having the boys sit at a smaller table away from us.
So we headed out one Saturday in search of the perfect table to welcome into our house. The biggest needs: Normal height, sturdy and able to seat six people. Surprisingly, we found one fairly fast that met our requirements and fit mostly into our budget.
It's been the best decision we've made in awhile — though it was also a little bittersweet.
We were all sad having to say goodbye to our old table. Both of our boys cried when we took the table apart to get it out of our house. My husband and I had a hard time saying goodbye to a table we ate at when we were newly dating; where we shared our first meal together as a married couple. It's where we sat to feed baby food to each of our kids for the first time; where we've played countless games and enjoyed too many birthday and dinner celebrations to count.
You don't really stop to think about how central a dining room table is to a home. But it really is.
But everyone cheered up pretty fast once we got the new table assembled. I'm so excited for all the memories we'll make with this new one. In fact, even in the short time we've had it, we've made some great memories already.
We've sat at it together every single day since we've gotten it. We work comfortably at the table during the day while the boys have plenty of room to color, do school work or play with Legos right next to us. We'll turn on some music and sit together talking, working and playing for a good part of our day.
In the evenings at dinnertime, there's been enough room to have our table settings plus dishes filled with food — something we couldn't do before because it wasn't big enough. And there's plenty of leftover space since we only use four of the six seats.
Additionally, the new table has made dinner more of a priority in our house. The boys can help set the table, since they can now reach it. They wipe it down when we are finished. We make a point to keep our phones put away as we sit and talk and help our kids through trying new foods.
We haven't had anyone for dinner yet, and I can't wait for the day we do.
Overall, the table has brought us together way more, and I'm so thankful for that. It's been especially important as this pandemic has dragged on and caused us to get a little stir crazy and sometimes eat our meals in front of the TV.
I'm hopeful we'll keep up this momentum and make family table time a priority for the foreseeable future. And I'm not talking just mealtimes either. Here's hoping we'll have many memories of working, doing homework, playing games or sitting and talking together for no other reason than we just wanted to.