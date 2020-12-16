How a winter coat could endanger your child in the car

With the cold temperatures winter brings, bundling up your little ones is important.

While puffy winter coats and snowsuits are great for protecting against weather-related injuries, they can actually put children in car seats at risk in the event of a car accident. The down or cotton fluff in a coat can compress in an accident, causing car seat straps to fit too loosely against a child’s body and reduce the effectiveness of the harness.

In order to avoid compromising the safety straps and still keep your child warm, follow these guidelines.

1. When traveling with an infant or small child, take off the child’s winter coat, buckle him or her in and cover the child and the harness with a warm blanket or a fitted car seat blanket. It is important to only use covers that have been approved by car seat manufacturers for your specific car seat.

2. If you are traveling with an older child, secure the child in the car seat without his or her coat on. Once the child is buckled in, turn the coat around backwards and put the child’s arms through the armholes so the back of the coat acts as a blanket.