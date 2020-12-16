How a winter coat could endanger your child in the car

With the cold temperatures winter brings, bundling up your little ones is important.
While puffy winter coats and snowsuits are great for protecting against weather-related injuries, they can actually put children in car seats at risk in the event of a car accident. The down or cotton fluff in a coat can compress in an accident, causing car seat straps to fit too loosely against a child’s body and reduce the effectiveness of the harness.
In order to avoid compromising the safety straps and still keep your child warm, follow these guidelines.
1. When traveling with an infant or small child, take off the child’s winter coat, buckle him or her in and cover the child and the harness with a warm blanket or a fitted car seat blanket. It is important to only use covers that have been approved by car seat manufacturers for your specific car seat.
2. If you are traveling with an older child, secure the child in the car seat without his or her coat on. Once the child is buckled in, turn the coat around backwards and put the child’s arms through the armholes so the back of the coat acts as a blanket.
3. If you are worried about your child being cold without his or her coat on, layering less puffy fabrics — such as fleece — is a good way of keeping warm without compromising the effectiveness of a car seat.
If you are unsure if your child’s coat can cause a problem, test the car seat straps with and without the coat. Follow the steps below.
• Buckle your child in with the coat on so the straps are snug and the chest buckle is across the chest at the right height.
• Without loosening the straps, take your child out and remove his or her coat.
• Put your child back in the seat and buckle the straps again (do not adjust them to fit your child).
• If you can fit two fingers between the child and the straps, the coat is too big and needs to be removed when your child is traveling in the car seat.
