How an empty schedule has allowed mom to teach kids important life skills

We’ve been sticking close to home now since March. It hasn’t been all lockdown, but there hasn’t been a lot filling up our days these last six months.

Sports have been canceled, school is remote and we’ve been socially distancing as much as possible. While the global pandemic rages on, I’m finding these days at home haven’t been all bad. There’s lots of good stuff coming out of this strange time.

And I don’t just mean the quality time we’ve been investing in as a family. The pandemic has been rather life-changing for the seven of us. And by that I mean my kids have learned to do so many new chores!

Early on in sheltering in place, we couldn’t seem to get it together. School was overwhelming, the state of the world was overwhelming and everyone at home all the time was definitely overwhelming. But as time dragged on and the mess seven people manage to make just by constantly being home grew to epic proportions, I decided it was time for a new kind of education.

We tackled deep cleaning and home improvement projects. We baked and we cooked. We used this slow, sweet time to partly prepare these five kiddos for the real world. And it has been awesome.