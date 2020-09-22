How an empty schedule has allowed mom to teach kids important life skills

We’ve been sticking close to home now since March. It hasn’t been all lockdown, but there hasn’t been a lot filling up our days these last six months.
Sports have been canceled, school is remote and we’ve been socially distancing as much as possible. While the global pandemic rages on, I’m finding these days at home haven’t been all bad. There’s lots of good stuff coming out of this strange time.
And I don’t just mean the quality time we’ve been investing in as a family. The pandemic has been rather life-changing for the seven of us. And by that I mean my kids have learned to do so many new chores!
Early on in sheltering in place, we couldn’t seem to get it together. School was overwhelming, the state of the world was overwhelming and everyone at home all the time was definitely overwhelming. But as time dragged on and the mess seven people manage to make just by constantly being home grew to epic proportions, I decided it was time for a new kind of education.
We tackled deep cleaning and home improvement projects. We baked and we cooked. We used this slow, sweet time to partly prepare these five kiddos for the real world. And it has been awesome.
During our intense version of spring cleaning, my 13- and 11-year-old girls learned to clean the blinds, scrub toilets, dust and vacuum to my standards. The younger boys, ages 9 and 8 — and sometimes even the 3-year-old — learned to keep their rooms clean, put their clothes away in their drawers, scrub dirty dishes and load a dishwasher. All five of them learned how to pick up dog poop in the backyard.
We also tackled kitchen skills. The girls are off baking on their own — sometimes to mixed results. But they’re learning the basics and challenging themselves to tackle harder recipes. They want to start cooking meals a couple nights during the week, which I think is an amazing idea. The boys, spurred on by their sisters' independence, have started helping me more and more with cooking and baking projects so they, too, can be self-sufficient one day.
I’ve always been the mom who hands out weekly chores to my kids, but when our lives are normal and pandemic-free, we are very busy. I always meant to teach them how to deep clean the bathrooms, handle the dog poop and whatever else there is to do around the house. But then they would be at school five days a week, as well as at sports games, practices and whatever else they were involved in all different nights and weekends. I would push off the harder chores and teachable moments because we were so busy. And to be honest, I had more time to focus on cleaning projects when they weren’t home.
Hopefully the pandemic gets sorted out soon and life gets back to normal, but I am so grateful for this small pause in our usually hectic lives so my kids can learn vital skills they’ll need for the rest of their lives. I’m anxious to get back to our busyness, but right now we’re going to continue tackling new abilities and make sure these kids are ready for real life one day.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
