How annual family cabin trips created lifelong memories mom will cherish forever

“Mommy, I’m homesick for the cabin.”

My daughter said this to me recently. Only, we don’t actually have a cabin. We do, however, rent a cabin at Platte River State Park in Louisville a few times every year. After she said it and I thought of all the amazing moments we’ve shared at “the” cabin, well, I became homesick for it also.

Because my family has clocked a lot of hours in that place. We’ve had Girl Scout camp outs, middle school sleepovers, family picnics, summer vacations, etc. My oldest child even got engaged while we were staying there.

So yes, a few of those cabins really do feel like they are “ours,” and I’m so grateful we have such an amazing state park so nearby.

If you haven’t visited Platte River State Park recently, here are a few of our favorite things about it.

GOOD HIKING

Platte River State Park has miles of beautiful trails that are perfect for hiking and biking, especially in autumn. Additionally, the park offers horseback riding, so you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature from atop a horse on one of the horse trails.

SPRAY PARK