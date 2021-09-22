How annual family cabin trips created lifelong memories mom will cherish forever

“Mommy, I’m homesick for the cabin.”
My daughter said this to me recently. Only, we don’t actually have a cabin. We do, however, rent a cabin at Platte River State Park in Louisville a few times every year. After she said it and I thought of all the amazing moments we’ve shared at “the” cabin, well, I became homesick for it also.
Because my family has clocked a lot of hours in that place. We’ve had Girl Scout camp outs, middle school sleepovers, family picnics, summer vacations, etc. My oldest child even got engaged while we were staying there.
So yes, a few of those cabins really do feel like they are “ours,” and I’m so grateful we have such an amazing state park so nearby.
If you haven’t visited Platte River State Park recently, here are a few of our favorite things about it.
GOOD HIKING
Platte River State Park has miles of beautiful trails that are perfect for hiking and biking, especially in autumn. Additionally, the park offers horseback riding, so you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature from atop a horse on one of the horse trails.
SPRAY PARK
Platte River State Park has a two-tiered spray park, with an area for smaller children on top, separate from the general splash features that sit on the lower side. Dump buckets, a waterfall, spray guns and multiple fountains are just a few of the amenities that make this summer spot one of my kids’ favorites. It’s inexpensive and open all summer, and we’re already counting down to next season.
MARINA
Jenny Newman Lake sits at the center of the park, a small catch-and-release lake perfect for young fishers. Paddle boats are available for rental, and a limited supply of fishing tackle is available for use.
In addition, the marina offers snacks, firewood, soda, ice cream, and general concessions. After a long, hot day at the park, my kids are always excited to finish the day with ice cream at the marina (and so am I).
CAMPING
The park has RV camping, modern and camper cabins for rent, "glamping" cabins and a few primitive tent spots as well. The family and I have literally spent hundreds of nights in those adorably rustic cabins, and I can’t wait until our next visit.
Mahoney State Park, another of our favorites, is just a quick 20 minutes away in Ashland. It has even more activities than Platte River State Park, including a driving range, an ice skating rink, water slides and horseback riding, just to name a few. Plus they also offer lodge accommodations in addition to cabins and campsites.
We make memories with the people we love every day simply by spending time with them. But our gorgeous state parks — and there are many within driving distance to Omaha — can provide the backdrop to make those memories utterly unforgettable.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.