How birthdays have come to mean a little more since becoming a mom

Today is my birthday. I've taken 34 trips around the sun.
At this stage in my life, my birthday means a day to indulge in birthday cake and humbly thank those who send me well wishes. Is there anything I want or need? No. And for that I am grateful.
It’s funny how even birthdays lose their luster after a while. To many adults, it’s just another day. As a kid, it was an event I waited all year long for. It was a day full of fun, friends, cake and presents. Oh, and it meant being another year older, which every kid seems to revel in.
But even then I don't think I truly appreciated what a birthday meant until my own child was born. It’s the greatest day of the year for me and my kids — especially on their birthdays.
As a parent, your child’s birthday holds a much greater meaning. I remember the births of my two boys like they were yesterday, and not actually five and almost three years ago. Each one was different. Those were the days my boys came earth side and our journey as a family began.
Each birthday they celebrate is a day of excitement for their future and growth, but they're also a little bittersweet because it means your baby is growing older and more independent. We think back to the day when their pink, squishy newborn was first placed in their arms; the first time we spoke their name to their sweet face. The day a piece of our heart attached to this tiny person who would someday call you “mom” or "dad."
A child’s birthday doesn’t only represent their beginning, but yours, too. If it’s your first child, it’s the day you fully became a mom or dad; a new version of yourself emerged just as that tiny child did. All subsequent children born are just as impactful, changing you again and again.
On your child’s birthday, you celebrate how much you both have grown and changed. Kids do it with their high energy and squeals of delight. Parents do it subtly in the background — snapping photos, picking out decorations and making sure the cake is perfect.
Parents celebrate their kids’ birthdays as a way to tuck in a memory of another year of a different chapter of life. Because, at least for me, watching my child grow older is a priceless gift.
On my own birthday, I think about what it means to my mother. A child she longed for was finally in her arms. She’s watched me grow from a small, shy little girl into a woman with children of her own. I think about all the memories she holds of watching my sister and I grow up, and what each birthday meant to her.
That alone is the gift I hope for — to watch my children grow into kind, confident adults with maybe families of their own.
But for now, I will gladly share my day with my boys, who have decided I need a rainbow birthday cake with a rainbow candle to match. I will feed off their excitement to sing me “Happy Birthday” and help blow out my candle.
After all, my celebration of life is theirs, too.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.