How birthdays have come to mean a little more since becoming a mom

Today is my birthday. I've taken 34 trips around the sun.

At this stage in my life, my birthday means a day to indulge in birthday cake and humbly thank those who send me well wishes. Is there anything I want or need? No. And for that I am grateful.

It’s funny how even birthdays lose their luster after a while. To many adults, it’s just another day. As a kid, it was an event I waited all year long for. It was a day full of fun, friends, cake and presents. Oh, and it meant being another year older, which every kid seems to revel in.

But even then I don't think I truly appreciated what a birthday meant until my own child was born. It’s the greatest day of the year for me and my kids — especially on their birthdays.

As a parent, your child’s birthday holds a much greater meaning. I remember the births of my two boys like they were yesterday, and not actually five and almost three years ago. Each one was different. Those were the days my boys came earth side and our journey as a family began.