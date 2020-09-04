How comic books brought me everything good in my life

I started begging to buy comics from the spinner rack at the grocery store. (I’m sure my mom loved that.) My friend, Tommy, lived close to Krypton Comics, and we’d walk there to buy comics and trading cards.

When I got older, I started visiting shops regularly. At the time, Legend Comics opened near my house and I showed up so often, they knew my name. I kept going back every week. I started drawing my own comics — poorly at first, but I got better — and ended up drawing a comic strip. The employees at the shop became my friends. I started playing “Dungeons & Dragons” there, and that has become another hobby and another circle of tight friends.

On my first date with my wife, Ashlee, all we did was talk about comics. When I proposed a couple of years later, I did it by writing and drawing a comic book about us. My friends at Legend Comics & Coffee let me put my comic on the shelf, and on what seemed like a casual stroll through the shop, Ashlee spotted it and I asked her to marry me.

And now that we have kids, I’m passing on comics to them. Every day, we rush to get the newspaper and dig out the comic section. Sam can’t stop reading graphic novels such as “The Bad Guys.” Story time almost always includes a superhero or two.