How comic books brought me everything good in my life

I wouldn’t be where I am today without comic books.
That may sound weird. I’m not a famous comic book creator, and I’m not famous for any association with comics.
A lot of the good things in my life circle back to comics and the community surrounding them.
They’re in my blood, in a way, and I have a lot to be thankful for due to comic books: friends, my wife, my hobbies and countless hours of enjoyment.
And hey, it’s a good time to be reading comics. In my estimation, comics are better than they ever have been, and I’m not just talking about the ones with superpowers, capes and tights. If you have an interest, there’s a comic book about it. And coming up, Free Comic Book Day is Sept. 9, and National Comic Book Day is Sept. 25.
You may have just missed Read Comics in Public Day, which was Aug. 28, but I find reading comics in public to always be worthwhile.
I don’t remember when I started reading comics. I was always a fan of the comic strips in the daily paper, but I started reading comic books in earnest when I was in kindergarten. My oldest brother, Mike, was in a bad accident, and while he was laid up for months, friends brought video games, movies, food and a big ol’ stack of comic books.
After he was done with them, the comics passed to me. I was instantly obsessed, and I read every single title — “Woody Woodpecker,” “G.I. Joe,” “The Uncanny X-Men” and many others. (I still have them all.)
I started begging to buy comics from the spinner rack at the grocery store. (I’m sure my mom loved that.) My friend, Tommy, lived close to Krypton Comics, and we’d walk there to buy comics and trading cards.
When I got older, I started visiting shops regularly. At the time, Legend Comics opened near my house and I showed up so often, they knew my name. I kept going back every week. I started drawing my own comics — poorly at first, but I got better — and ended up drawing a comic strip. The employees at the shop became my friends. I started playing “Dungeons & Dragons” there, and that has become another hobby and another circle of tight friends.
On my first date with my wife, Ashlee, all we did was talk about comics. When I proposed a couple of years later, I did it by writing and drawing a comic book about us. My friends at Legend Comics & Coffee let me put my comic on the shelf, and on what seemed like a casual stroll through the shop, Ashlee spotted it and I asked her to marry me.
And now that we have kids, I’m passing on comics to them. Every day, we rush to get the newspaper and dig out the comic section. Sam can’t stop reading graphic novels such as “The Bad Guys.” Story time almost always includes a superhero or two.
And our kids will never run out of reading material. Dad’s shelves are filled with boxes of comic books.
If it’s superheroes that get our kids excited about reading, then I’m good with it. Anyway, research has shown that the images and text together in graphic novels adds complexity to the reading process. Put more simply: It’s better for your brain.
My kids will read whatever they can get their hands on, and when they reach for a comic book, I’m definitely cool with that. I’m glad they’ll grow up with special memories of sharing comics with their parents.
Hopefully it brings them a fraction of what it’s brought me.
