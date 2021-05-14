How cooking dinner with my kid is turning him into a better eater

It’s time for another meal.
Our 4-year-old, Elliott, rushes into the room with a steaming pot, a plate filled with food and a cup with a delicious drink. He presents the glorious feast to us and insists we eat it right then and there.
Except the food isn’t real. Neither are the dishes. They’re all plastic — pretend steaks and pretend lobsters and pretend fruit on plastic pretend plates and served in plastic pretend pressure cookers.
But each item is no less lovingly prepared by Elliott, who prides himself on being, as he calls it, “a great chef.”
Even if we’re in the middle of watching TV or working or talking about our day, if we do not dig in immediately, he hems and haws in the way only a 4-year-old can and then proffers the dish once again. We take pretend forkfuls and pretend to put them in our mouths. “SO good, Elliott! I can’t believe you made this yourself!”
But though he is a great chef, he’s not the greatest eater.
Lately, his waning toddler attitude has come through strong at mealtimes. After a few bites, he’s “full.” (An hour later, he’s begging for a snack.) Or he doesn’t like what we made. (Chicken nuggets would be preferable to just about anything.) Or he quits eating when his older brother, a more efficient eater, gets done and goes to play. (If only Elliott ate at mealtime rather than talk or play or do anything else.)
Breakfast, lunch and dinner have been rough lately.
Insisting that he won’t get big and strong without eating meals didn’t work. Punishing him for not eating isn’t a good idea. So what to do?
Two things: First, we’re only allowing him to eat at mealtimes. Breakfast, lunch, a light afternoon snack and dinner are all he gets. No more second breakfasts. No more pre-dinner snacks.
And then we turned the pretend chef into a real chef.
No, we didn’t turn Elliott loose on the kitchen. But we are letting him participate in meal prep and cooking!
The other night, we decided on spaghetti — which Elliott still adorably calls “ska-betty” — and meatballs. We had several shapes of pasta, some pre-made marinara sauce and ground turkey. Elliott and I had to do everything else.
He dumped the pre-measured bread crumbs into the bowl with the turkey. He grabbed a handful of parmesan cheese and helped pour in an egg. He sprinkled some seasonings, too.
I did the messy job of forming the meatballs and putting them in the hot oven, but Elliott picked the pasta shape we used (spiraled gemelli) and stirred the pot while it boiled.
Elliott poured the pasta into a saucepan with the cooked meatballs and helped stir that, too. He helped put garlic bread in the toaster oven.
After awhile, the food was ready to eat.
He was so proud, showing off to his brother and his mommy. And everyone congratulated Elliott for such a delicious (and definitely not pretend) meal.
Elliott beamed.
And the best part: He ate every single bite.
Going forward, I think our “great chef” will be helping out with making dinner a lot more.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.