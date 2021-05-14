How cooking dinner with my kid is turning him into a better eater

It’s time for another meal.

Our 4-year-old, Elliott, rushes into the room with a steaming pot, a plate filled with food and a cup with a delicious drink. He presents the glorious feast to us and insists we eat it right then and there.

Except the food isn’t real. Neither are the dishes. They’re all plastic — pretend steaks and pretend lobsters and pretend fruit on plastic pretend plates and served in plastic pretend pressure cookers.

But each item is no less lovingly prepared by Elliott, who prides himself on being, as he calls it, “a great chef.”

Even if we’re in the middle of watching TV or working or talking about our day, if we do not dig in immediately, he hems and haws in the way only a 4-year-old can and then proffers the dish once again. We take pretend forkfuls and pretend to put them in our mouths. “SO good, Elliott! I can’t believe you made this yourself!”

But though he is a great chef, he’s not the greatest eater.